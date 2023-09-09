Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Third Round
East FifeEast Fife2AlbionAlbion Rovers1

East Fife v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Docherty
  • 5Page
  • 22Easton
  • 3Newton
  • 16MitchellSubstituted forSchiavoneat 57'minutes
  • 4MillarSubstituted forMcManusat 68'minutes
  • 10Trouten
  • 11Healy
  • 18Walls
  • 14AustinSubstituted forShepherdat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Murdoch
  • 6McManus
  • 7Schiavone
  • 9Shepherd
  • 12Nicol
  • 15Philp
  • 21Rollo
  • 23Comerford

Albion

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Connelly
  • 2Fernie
  • 5Fagan
  • 21DuffySubstituted forDenholmat 84'minutes
  • 3Dunn
  • 14Bevan
  • 8McMahon
  • 16Duncan
  • 10McCawBooked at 65mins
  • 20PrinceSubstituted forTranat 45'minutes
  • 9Joseph

Substitutes

  • 4Bembo
  • 6Wilson
  • 11Denholm
  • 12Reid
  • 17Walker
  • 18Paterson
  • 19Tran
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

