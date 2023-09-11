‘Will we qualify? I’ve got my lederhosen looked out’

Some went early and made provisional plans before the campaign even started.

Others made their move after the opening triumphs over Cyprus and Spain. A rake more clamoured to make bookings after the stunning success in Norway and washout win over Georgia.

Now Scotland are two points - or a draw between Norway and Georgia on Tuesday - away from confirming a place at Euro 2024 next summer. And flights, boats, trains and hotels in Germany might already be in short supply.

We asked you if you've got yourself sorted yet and what your plans are:

Anon: Booked two weeks Frankfurt and going to use the trains, which are subsidised. It's a risk, but prices will hit the roof after the draw. But may get lucky.

Anon: Been getting up at 4am in Australia for Scotland games since I was nine during the Euro 2008 qualifiers. Couldn't go to Euro 2021 because of Covid but have been keeping an eye on flights from Sydney to Germany over the last few days.

Colin: Eight of us booked hotel and flights a couple of months ago for Frankfurt for the first week of the Euros. Slim chance Scotland will be playing in Frankfurt, but hopefully within a distance we can get a train. No matter what, looking forward to a festival of football!

Anon: I am a PE teacher in a school in the west of Scotland and therefore will not be allowed time off to travel to Germany. I have been desperately trying to get a year's secondment to a position within the local authority, which would then enable me to take time off in June. So far, no luck, but if you hear of any jobs going, let me know!

Callum: I am cycling from my home in Partick to Dusseldorf to meet my old football coach, Felix, who helped out at my primary school in Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. We then plan to cycle between the stadia to raise money for charity.

Louis: To celebrate Scotland qualifying for the Euros without dropping any points so far, I have decided to plan my journey now! I will try to walk from Paisley to Dusseldorf!

Anon: After the win in Norway, I organised my friend's stag do in Dusseldorf to conveniently coincide with the opening weekend.

Rob: Midway through the first half vs Cyprus, my group started talking about booking flights. By half-time, we'd all booked a return to Cologne for 10 days (meaning we're guaranteed to be there for both group games). I've got four separate hotel bookings in four different cities, so I'm hoping the draw is kind to our schedule (and that the promise of free cancellation isn't a hoax!) Absolutely can't wait for it. My first trip abroad with the Tartan Army and won't be the last.

Baljeet: I have been begging my mum for us to go and visit our family friends in Berlin for a holiday next summer. She is thinking about it, but I have haven't told her about that massive event happening there.

Euan: Luckily, I live and work in Germany. Just waiting for bookings of spare bed, couches, floor etc from home.

Callum: Me and my pals are driving from Aberdeen to Germany via the ferry from Newcastle in an eight-seater, 1988 VW LT camper van called Aalto. It's coincidentally blue and white, so very fitting for the occasion. You will no doubt hear us before you see us. It's going to be one heck of a party, absolutely buzzing. C'mon Scotland!

Anon: I've been putting money into shares for years waiting for the chance to see the Scots at a major tournament. I had tickets for all three matches in 2020, but of course they were cancelled. My wife (who grew up in West Yorkshire) and I went to our local pub to watch the second group match between England and Scotland. I loaned her one of my Scotland jerseys to wear and I think the blue dye seeped through her skin as she's coming with me to Germany!

Colin: Flight booked for Berlin 14th June. Train and accommodation to whichever cities Scotland end up playing in to follow!

George: My brother, my son and I have booked to visit Perth's twin city in Bavaria, Aschaffenburg. We are in a brass band and have just played a concert tour there this summer, our eighth time, so will maybe take instruments with us and play some tunes while we are there. If we get to a game then that'll be the bonus!

Ross: Nothing wild. I've lived in Stuttgart for the past eight years. When Germany won host country, I prayed that our boys would qualify. My prayers have almost been answered.

Anon: Planning on booking a flight to Frankfurt. Accommodation is all sorted. Just pray I get my holidays approved!

Anon: Driving to Germany in Campervan. Ready made digs. Just need to find a shower noo an again.

Anon: Flying Edinburgh to Brussels then train to Cologne, booked provisional accommodation in Cologne, Hamburg and Stuttgart. Will confirm accommodation once the draw has been made.

Anon: I think people are jumping the boat too early as we still need two points and still to play Spain away. Wait till we do do it first.

Anon: Six of us booked a weekend in Cologne back in June after the Georgia game. Complete gamble deciding that would be a relatively central location to travel to stadiums in West Germany. Dream scenario is Scotland play in that area when we're there. Worst-case scenario is we're in Germany watching games in fanzones with pints, friends and hopefully good weather. A great time ahead no matter what the fixtures are like. Still need to sort flights though!

Scott: Booked third August. Flying to Dusseldorf on 14 June, first night in hotel there then picking up two campervans the next day - one in Dusseldorf and the other in Cologne.

Anon: Hope my girlfriend isn't reading this, but I've just booked flights to Germany. So nice to see a Scotland side that has so much talent and qualifying for tournaments after all this time.

Anon: Cousin lives in Vienna. We reckon we'll do a family holiday with them and, once we know the fixtures, the two of us will leave wives and kids at home for a wee train journey.

Anon: Accommodation for eight of us booked in Essen a few weeks ago. Good location with five stadiums within easy travelling distance. Free cancellation if the qualifying campaign goes wrong! Will sort travel arrangements once we've actually qualified and groups are known. Probably fly into Holland or Switzerland then hire mini bus and drive to Essen with Scotland songs blaring on the smart speaker!

Dougie: Will be driving there via Newcastle, ferry to Amsterdam. Transit/campervan. Bring it on.

Neil: I can't really wait to be honest. I work in Aberdeen in the oil industry and six of us have hired a boat from Aberdeen to Hamburg, which also includes onboard accommodation.

Matthew: Driving to Cambridge to pick brother up - booked the Eurostar and staying in a Eurocamp in the Black Forest.

Anon: I will be getting on ferry from Stornoway to Ullapool, driving to Eurounnel then driving to Germany with three friends. In process of organising accommodation then we will be using the trains in Germany to get to wherever the team is playing. Go on my son.

Jim: Already planned it. Going in our motorhome 2-3 weeks prior to start of Euro24. Awaiting draw in December to find out where Scotland will play, but not too bothered as rail network in Germany is brilliant. Travel from Inverness.

Mike: Just booked a week in Cologne. Able to get to many of the stadia easily. 50th anniversary of when I hitchhiked to West Germany in 1974.

Russell: Flying in from Singapore to somewhere in Germany, but flights not booked yet. Already booked accommodation in three different cities to cover bases.