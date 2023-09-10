Football Focus: McFadden hopeful for Euro 2024 as the 'pride is back for Scotland'

Some went early, and made provisional plans before the campaign even started.

Others made their move after the opening triumphs over Cyprus and Spain. A rake more clamoured to make bookings after the stunning success in Norway and washout win over Georgia.

Now Scotland are two points - or a draw between Norway and Georgia on Tuesday - away from confirming a place at Euro 2024 next summer and flights, boats, trains and hotels in Germany might already be in short supply.

