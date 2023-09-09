Last updated on .From the section Irish

Danielle Maxwell was on target for Cliftonville on Saturday

Cliftonville's Women's Champions League journey ended in defeat as they were edged out 4-2 by BIIK on Saturday.

Two goals in two minutes from Ireen Lungu and Bibigul Nurusheva had the Kazakhstani side ahead on 20 minutes, but the Reds fought back to draw level midway through the second half.

Danielle Maxwell and Marissa Callaghan scored their goals.

Gulnara Gabelia put BIIK back in front with fifteen minutes remaining, as Lungu added a late fourth.

Cliftonville came into the game off the back of a 8-1 defeat by Benfica on Wednesday, whilst BIIK were narrowly beaten 1-0 by SKF Riga.

After a quiet opening at the Benfica Campus in Lisbon, BIIK went close to opening the scoring on 16 minutes as Suzzy Teye hit the post from close range.

Their first goal arrived three minutes later, with Lungu reacting quickest to fire home on the rebound after Grace Salisu's effort had come back off the woodwork.

BIIK's doubled their advantage seconds later, with Nurusheva squeezing the ball home from Gabelia's corner.

They continued to press forward looking for a third goal as Reds' goalkeeper Rachel Norney was forced into a save from Salisu.

Maxwell, who came into the side for Louise McDaniel, got Cliftonville back into the game when she converted from Callaghan's cross.

The Reds were level on 68 minutes, as Callaghan slotted home from the penalty spot after Linda Addai was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

BIIK restored their advantage six minutes later, with Gabiela firing home from Alina Litvinenko's cross.

The same player then hit the post before Lungu rounded off the victory on 85 minutes with her second and her side's fourth goal.

The midfielder blasted high into the roof of the net after the ball fell kindly to her in the area.

Cliftonville will now turn their attention back to domestic action, with an Irish Cup semi-final against Lisburn Rangers to come on Friday 15 September.