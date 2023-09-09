Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Shaun MacDonald was Torquay United's player of the season for 2021-22, but did not feature in the EFL at Cheltenham Town last season

Exeter City have signed goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald on a short-term deal.

The free-agent former Cheltenham Town and Torquay United player, 26, joins the Grecians until January.

He comes in as cover, with first-choice goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo away on international duty with Finland and highly rated youngster Harry Lee out on loan at non-league Weston-super-Mare.

"Shaun has been in training this week and has shown a great attitude and work ethic," said Exeter boss Gary Caldwell.

"With Harry Lee out on loan at Weston-Super-Mare, we didn't want to call him back so Shaun will provide competition for Viljami Sinisalo and Gary Woods this season.

"Shaun is still a relatively young for a goalkeeper and we believe he can develop his game further under Kevin Miller and alongside the other goalkeepers at the club."

