Joel Pereira played four games in the Dutch top flight for RAC Waalwijk, before leaving this summer

Reading have signed former Portugal youth international goalkeeper Joel Pereira on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who came up through the Manchester United academy and played once in the Premier League for the Red Devils, has an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

He left Dutch side RKC Waalwijk in the summer after a two-year spell.

He has played on loan at six clubs, including with Rochdale and Huddersfield and Scottish side Hearts.

"Joel's recruitment gives us another option in the goalkeeping department, and during his time training with the team, he has shown a desire to work hard to meet our high standards and to push the other goalkeepers for that starting spot," Reading's director of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website.

