Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Callum Ainley had been with Crewe from the age of eight before leaving at the end of last season

League Two Grimsby Town have signed former Crewe Alexandra midfielder Callum Ainley on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Railwaymen at the end of last season, having made 242 league appearances for the club.

"He can play in the wide areas or as a number 10 and he's very technically gifted," Mariners boss Paul Hurst told the club website. external-link

Ainley was named on the bench for Grimsby's trip to Bradford on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.