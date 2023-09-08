Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers have tentatively sounded out former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter as a potential replacement for current boss Michael Beale. (Football Insider) external-link

Nick Montgomery is set to be unveiled as the new Hibernian manager next week, with Central Coast Mariners receiving around £50,000 in compensation, while David Gray will remain on the coaching staff. (Daily Record) external-link

Winger Liel Abada is at the centre of a Celtic injury scare after suffering a quad muscle problem with Israel. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay rejected a deadline day move to Fulham. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

If Celtic can get Reo Hatate back fit and firing it will be like Brendan Rodgers has a new £10m player to add to his team, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have kicked off a complete overhaul of their scouting and player recruitment departments, moving towards a more video and data-led operation. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder John McGinn says England "love talking Scotland down" and that will be "big motivation" for Tuesday's friendly at Hampden. (Scottish Sun) external-link