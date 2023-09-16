Peterhead v Bonnyrigg Rose

PeterheadPeterhead15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|4
|7
|11
|2
|Dumbarton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|5
|11
|3
|Stranraer
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|11
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|8
|5
|The Spartans
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|8
|6
|Peterhead
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|4
|2
|7
|7
|Forfar
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|8
|Clyde
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|2
|9
|Elgin
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|10
|East Fife
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2