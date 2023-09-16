Close menu
Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1LiverpoolLiverpool3

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal seal win for Reds

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments595

Cody Gakpo equalising for Liverpool
Cody Gakpo has scored in three successive matches after netting twice for Netherlands on international duty

Liverpool scored two late goals to earn a come-from-behind victory against a battling Wolves side at Molineux and go top of the Premier League.

Andy Robertson marked his 200th Premier League appearance by putting the Reds ahead for the first time on 85 minutes, before substitute Harvey Elliott's shot deflected off Hugo Bueno for an own goal to seal the victory in stoppage time.

Cody Gakpo brought Liverpool level at the start of the second half when he converted Mohamed Salah's fizzing cross-shot.

The home side dominated the first half and deservedly opened the scoring when Hwang Hee-Chan fired home at the far post after some excellent wing play by Pedro Neto.

The win moves Jurgen Klopp's side one point clear at the top of the table before Saturday's 3pm kick-offs.

Resilient Reds bounce back again

Liverpool again demonstrated their resilience as they recovered from a sluggish first half to win after conceding the first goal for the third time in five Premier League matches this season.

They offered little as an attacking threat in the opening 45 minutes as their midfield got consistently overrun, going into the break behind.

Klopp brought on Luis Diaz for the subdued Alexis Mac Allister at half time, before bringing on Elliott and Darwin Nunez 11 minutes after the restart.

The substitutes made an impact as Liverpool transformed, with Diaz heading just wide from Robertson's volleyed cross a mere 90 seconds after coming on.

The Colombian was then involved in the equaliser as some neat interplay on the edge of the box saw the ball eventually reach Salah, whose drilled cross-shot was tapped home by Gakpo.

Nunez then came close to putting Liverpool ahead but his shot was well blocked by a combination of goalkeeper Jose Sa and defender Max Kilman.

Wolves were looking increasingly out on their feet and it was the visitors who looked the most likely to score.

They duly did with five minutes left when Robertson, captain in the absence of the suspended Virgil van Dijk, ran on to Salah's searching pass and side-footed home from six yards.

Elliott wrapped up the win late on but was denied the goal when it was adjudged his shot took enough of a deflection off Bueno to go down as an own goal by the Wolves defender.

Neto stars but Wolves run out of gas

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil will have reasons to be optimistic despite a fourth defeat from five games this season, leaving the Black Country side near the foot of the Premier League

The home side were excellent in the first half, with midfielders Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina snapping at the heels of the Liverpool players and feeding debutant Jeanricner Bellegarde and Neto to launch rapid counter-attacks.

Neto in particular was excellent and set up the opener when he weaved past three Liverpool players and surged into the area, before crossing low for goalscorer Hwang.

Another piece of dazzling wing play saw him nutmeg Joe Gomez and chip in an inviting cross for Matheus Cunha, who mistimed his jump with the goal at his mercy.

Cunha was made to regret that miss as Wolves faded badly in the second half in the face of a resurgent Liverpool, failing to have a shot on target.

Next weekend's trip to fellow early strugglers Luton already looks like a pivotal encounter.

Player of the match

RobertsonAndy Robertson

with an average of 8.15

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    6.10

  3. Squad number27Player nameBellegarde
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    5.69

  5. Squad number8Player nameJoão Gomes
    Average rating

    5.60

  6. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    5.55

  7. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.51

  8. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    5.51

  9. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    5.50

  10. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.24

  11. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    5.22

  12. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    5.07

  13. Squad number6Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    4.84

  14. Squad number20Player nameDoyle
    Average rating

    4.81

  15. Squad number17Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    4.79

  16. Squad number9Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    4.70

Liverpool

  1. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    8.15

  2. Squad number8Player nameSzoboszlai
    Average rating

    7.95

  3. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.86

  4. Squad number7Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.82

  5. Squad number9Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    7.71

  6. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.71

  7. Squad number78Player nameQuansah
    Average rating

    7.58

  8. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.43

  9. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    7.29

  10. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    7.18

  11. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    7.03

  12. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.02

  13. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.95

  14. Squad number38Player nameGravenberch
    Average rating

    6.91

  15. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.89

  16. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.65

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1
  • 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 71mins
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Kilman
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forBuenoat 65'minutes
  • 8João Gomes
  • 5LeminaSubstituted forTraoréat 78'minutes
  • 11Hwang Hee-chanSubstituted forDohertyat 60'minutes
  • 27BellegardeSubstituted forDoyleat 77'minutes
  • 7Neto
  • 12Matheus CunhaSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6Traoré
  • 9Fábio Silva
  • 17Bueno
  • 18Kalajdzic
  • 20Doyle
  • 21Sarabia
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Bentley

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 2Gomez
  • 32Matip
  • 78QuansahSubstituted forKonatéat 83'minutes
  • 26Robertson
  • 8Szoboszlai
  • 10Mac AllisterBooked at 4minsSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
  • 17JonesBooked at 90mins
  • 11SalahSubstituted forGravenberchat 90+3'minutes
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forNúñezat 56'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forElliottat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Endo
  • 5Konaté
  • 7Díaz
  • 9Núñez
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 3.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo tries a through ball, but Fábio Silva is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahima Konaté.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Mohamed Salah.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  8. Booking

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  9. Booking

    Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  10. Goal!

    Own Goal by Hugo Bueno, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 3.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 2. Andy Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Ibrahima Konaté replaces Jarell Quansah because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).

