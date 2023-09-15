Close menu
Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers12:30LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Wolves await news on whether Tommy Doyle will be available to make his debut following a minor knee issue.

However, fellow midfielder Joe Hodge is set to miss out due to a hamstring injury.

Liverpool remain without the suspended Virgil Van Dijk, while Ibrahima Konate could again be absent.

Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew from England's internationals with a hamstring issue but is expected to be fit.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves have lost 12 of the past 13 Premier League meetings, with the exception being a 3-0 victory at Molineux in February last season.
  • They are aiming to win to consecutive home league games versus Liverpool for the first time since a run of three between 1979-80 to 1981-82.
  • Wolves have scored just 12 goals in their last 23 league matches against the Reds.
  • This is the fifth encounter between the sides in 2023 following two league fixtures and another two in the third round of the FA Cup last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves' only win in 12 league matches last season against teams that finished in the top six of the table was 3-0 at home to Liverpool.
  • They could lose their opening two home fixtures of a Premier League season for only the second time, having done so in 2021-22.
  • The Reds have failed to score in only one of their 11 league home games in 2023, keeping seven clean sheets.
  • All four of their league goals this season have been headers, double their tally for the whole of last season. Three of those four goals have come from a Pedro Neto assist.
  • They are the first team in Premier League history to have their first three goals of a season scored by substitutes.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in 15 Premier League matches since a 4-1 defeat by Manchester City on 1 April.
  • They failed to win any of their six Saturday 12.30pm kick-offs last season (D3, L3), five of which were away from home.
  • Mohamed Salah is the first player to score or assist in 10 consecutive appearances in the Premier League since he himself did so for 15 games in a row between August-December 2021.
  • Salah could become only the fourth Premier League player to register an assist in five successive away fixtures, emulating Muzzy Izzet, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Deulofeu.
  • Jurgen Klopp has won nine of his 10 top-flight matches as a manager against Wolves.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400112912
2Tottenham4310114710
3Liverpool431093610
4West Ham431094510
5Arsenal431084410
6Brighton430112669
7Crystal Palace42115417
8Brentford41308536
9Nottm Forest42026606
10Aston Villa420289-16
11Man Utd420257-26
12Chelsea41125504
13Fulham4112410-64
14Newcastle41037703
15Wolves410348-43
16Bournemouth402248-42
17Sheff Utd401347-31
18Everton401328-61
19Luton300329-70
20Burnley3003311-80
