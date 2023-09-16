Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion3

Manchester United 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi's men cruise to Old Trafford victory

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Danny Welbeck scores for Brighton at Old Trafford
Brighton are third in the Premier League after winning four of their opening five games

Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Brighton at Old Trafford as the home crowd turned on manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has enjoyed the overwhelming backing of United fans since his arrival last summer and the majority have supported the Dutchman in his current dispute with winger Jadon Sancho.

But they let Ten Hag know they did not agree with his decision to replace new signing Rasmus Hojlund with Anthony Martial 19 minutes into the second period in no uncertain manner, as a cacophony of boos rang round the stadium before the Dane was applauded off.

The change didn't make much difference for United, who were behind thanks to a first-half goal from one-time home favourite Danny Welbeck, which was followed up after the interval by efforts from Pascal Gross and substitute Joao Pedro, who were both given far too much space around the United penalty box.

Hannibal Mejbri's first United goal gave the hosts some hope, but in a frenetic finish it was the visitors who came closest to finding the net again as Andre Onana made four excellent saves, the best of which came in injury-time to deny on-loan Barcelona man Ansu Fati a debut goal.

It was United's first home defeat in 13 months, when Brighton again triumphed here. The Seagulls are now on a run of four successive Premier League wins over their hosts, and this victory brought more boos at the final whistle, though not on anywhere near the same scale as when Hojlund was withdrawn.

Ten Hag's side have now conceded 10 goals in their last four games, and have also conceded more than one in four successive league matches for the first time since 1979.

United hit unexpected trouble

Things were not supposed to be like this for United.

Six points from their opening five games represents their worst start since the 2014-15 campaign under Louis van Gaal.

In addition to the three damaging defeats they suffered, they are also without Sancho, who is training away from the first team after he said on social media he felt he was being made a scapegoat by Ten Hag in a clear challenge to the manager's authority.

Fellow winger Antony is also absent, having been given time off to address allegations made by his former partner.

With new signings Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat watching from the stands, Ten Hag is clearly struggling with significant membersof his squad missing.

Still, United had plenty of experience on show, but with the exception of Marcus Rashford they were largely toothless in attack.

The England forward had one first-half effort deflected onto the angle between post and crossbar, and also supplied the low cross which Hojlund, sliding in, probably should have converted.

At that point, with the game still goalless and United enjoying an encouraging start, a goal could have been pivotal.

As it was, the home side's momentum gradually petered out and there was no repeat of the heroics which saw them come from two goals down to win against Nottingham Forest last month.

Brighton on the march

While Ten Hag's side is still being viewed as a rebuild in progress, it is worth remembering the Dutchman has been in charge of his team longer than Roberto De Zerbi has been at Brighton.

In that regard, the comparisons between the two sides are stark.

Six of United's starting line-up were bought during Ten Hag's tenure, while only one De Zerbi's signing - former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud - started for Brighton.

Evidently, De Zerbi has made a massive impact with his attention to detail and tactical acumen, which owner Tony Bloom admitted this week have caught him by surprise.

But through Bloom, chief executive Paul Barber, skipper Lewis Dunk and beyond, there is a continuity and vision about Brighton which those in power at Old Trafford would do well to take note of.

Simon Adingra is another previously 'unknown' player making a huge impact for the Seagulls this season, as so many have done in recent years.

Bought from Danish club Nordsjaelland last year, the Ivorian was loaned out to Bloom's Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise, before returning for the current campaign a more accomplished player.

The 21-year-old created the opener by exploiting space on the home side's left flank and delivering a cross which Adam Lallana stepped over to allow Welbeck the room to finish.

Kaoru Mitoma also travelled down the Brighton to Union SG loan route before returning to the south coast. The Japanese forward's impact is now well established and it was his pass that allowed Tariq Lamptey to set up Gross for Brighton's second, a goal made somewhat easier to convert for the German by Lisandro Martinez's fruitless dive to win possession inside his own area.

With star signin Ansu Fati making his first appearance for the club in the final moments and a European debut against AEK Athens to come on Thursday, these really are unprecedented times for Brighton.

Player of the match

DunkLewis Dunk

with an average of 8.30

Manchester United

  1. Squad number11Player nameHøjlund
    Average rating

    4.60

  2. Squad number46Player nameMejbri
    Average rating

    4.43

  3. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    4.11

  4. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    3.92

  5. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    3.80

  6. Squad number15Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    3.75

  7. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    3.68

  8. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    3.67

  9. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    3.58

  10. Squad number24Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    3.55

  11. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    3.49

  12. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    3.44

  13. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    3.17

  14. Squad number28Player namePellistri
    Average rating

    3.17

  15. Squad number17Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    3.13

  16. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    2.59

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    8.30

  2. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    8.15

  3. Squad number9Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    8.14

  4. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    8.14

  5. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    8.10

  6. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    8.05

  7. Squad number31Player nameAnsu Fati
    Average rating

    8.02

  8. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.99

  9. Squad number29Player namevan Hecke
    Average rating

    7.96

  10. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.90

  11. Squad number24Player nameAdingra
    Average rating

    7.90

  12. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    7.89

  13. Squad number6Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.85

  14. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    7.83

  15. Squad number8Player nameDahoud
    Average rating

    7.79

  16. Squad number11Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    7.10

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 24Onana
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 6Li MartínezSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 85'minutes
  • 15ReguilónSubstituted forGarnachoat 85'minutes
  • 18CasemiroSubstituted forMejbriat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 39McTominaySubstituted forPellistriat 85'minutes
  • 14Eriksen
  • 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 45mins
  • 10Rashford
  • 11HøjlundSubstituted forMartialat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bayindir
  • 5Maguire
  • 9Martial
  • 17Garnacho
  • 28Pellistri
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 35Evans
  • 44Gore
  • 46Mejbri

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 34Veltman
  • 29van HeckeBooked at 24mins
  • 5Dunk
  • 2LampteyBooked at 4minsSubstituted forMilnerat 77'minutes
  • 13Groß
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forGilmourat 77'minutes
  • 24AdingraSubstituted forFergusonat 85'minutes
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 64'minutes
  • 22Mitoma
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Verbruggen
  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 4Webster
  • 6Milner
  • 9João Pedro
  • 11Gilmour
  • 20Baleba
  • 28Ferguson
  • 31Ansu Fati
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
73,592

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Anthony Martial tries a through ball, but Alejandro Garnacho is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by André Onana.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Gilmour with a through ball.

  6. Booking

    Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United).

  9. Post update

    Ansu Fati (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Alejandro Garnacho is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  13. Post update

    Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.

  16. Post update

    Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Facundo Pellistri replaces Scott McTominay.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Lisandro Martínez.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho replaces Sergio Reguilón.

