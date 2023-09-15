Close menu
West HamWest Ham United15:00Man CityManchester City
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Manchester City preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Greece international Konstantinos Mavropanos could make his West Ham debut after recovering from a back injury.

Vladimir Coufal will be assessed after sustaining a knock on international duty with the Czech Republic.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will provide a fitness update on his squad later on Friday.

Mateo Kovacic missed training this week with a back injury, while Jack Grealish has been nursing a thigh issue.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham have gone 15 Premier League matches without a win against Manchester City since a 2-1 victory at the Etihad in September 2015 (D3, L12).
  • The Hammers could equal their longest Premier League winless run versus the same opponent: 16 games against Manchester United from 1993 to 2001.
  • Their only victory in the past 13 home league fixtures versus City was by 2-1 at Upton Park in October 2014.

West Ham United

  • West Ham's tally of 10 points is their joint-highest after four matches of a Premier League campaign. On the previous occasion, in 1999-2000, they beat Watford in their fifth game.
  • A fourth straight league win on Saturday would equal their best run under David Moyes across his two spells in charge.
  • The Hammers are vying to win four successive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since March to May 2002 at Upton Park.
  • However, they have lost nine of their past 10 league matches against the reigning champions, drawing the other.
  • James Ward-Prowse has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven Premier League appearances, scoring three times and providing five assists.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have won all four of their league games this season. Their longest winning streak from the beginning a top-flight campaign is six, set under Pep Guardiola in 2016-17.
  • They can win their opening three away league matches of a season for the first time since 2017.
  • Guardiola is unbeaten in all 14 of his Premier League meetings with West Ham, winning 12 and drawing two.
  • City have used 22 players in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.
  • Nathan Ake is poised to make his 200th Premier League appearance on Saturday.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400112912
2Tottenham4310114710
3Liverpool431093610
4West Ham431094510
5Arsenal431084410
6Brighton430112669
7Crystal Palace42115417
8Brentford41308536
9Nottm Forest42026606
10Aston Villa420289-16
11Man Utd420257-26
12Chelsea41125504
13Fulham4112410-64
14Newcastle41037703
15Wolves410348-43
16Bournemouth402248-42
17Sheff Utd401347-31
18Everton401328-61
19Luton300329-70
20Burnley3003311-80
View full Premier League table

