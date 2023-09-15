TEAM NEWS
Greece international Konstantinos Mavropanos could make his West Ham debut after recovering from a back injury.
Vladimir Coufal will be assessed after sustaining a knock on international duty with the Czech Republic.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will provide a fitness update on his squad later on Friday.
Mateo Kovacic missed training this week with a back injury, while Jack Grealish has been nursing a thigh issue.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham have gone 15 Premier League matches without a win against Manchester City since a 2-1 victory at the Etihad in September 2015 (D3, L12).
- The Hammers could equal their longest Premier League winless run versus the same opponent: 16 games against Manchester United from 1993 to 2001.
- Their only victory in the past 13 home league fixtures versus City was by 2-1 at Upton Park in October 2014.
West Ham United
- West Ham's tally of 10 points is their joint-highest after four matches of a Premier League campaign. On the previous occasion, in 1999-2000, they beat Watford in their fifth game.
- A fourth straight league win on Saturday would equal their best run under David Moyes across his two spells in charge.
- The Hammers are vying to win four successive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since March to May 2002 at Upton Park.
- However, they have lost nine of their past 10 league matches against the reigning champions, drawing the other.
- James Ward-Prowse has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven Premier League appearances, scoring three times and providing five assists.
Manchester City
- Manchester City have won all four of their league games this season. Their longest winning streak from the beginning a top-flight campaign is six, set under Pep Guardiola in 2016-17.
- They can win their opening three away league matches of a season for the first time since 2017.
- Guardiola is unbeaten in all 14 of his Premier League meetings with West Ham, winning 12 and drawing two.
- City have used 22 players in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.
- Nathan Ake is poised to make his 200th Premier League appearance on Saturday.