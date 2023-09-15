Alex Iwobi is fit after a hamstring injury and could make his Fulham debut.

Captain Tom Cairney and Sasa Lukic are both nursing knee problems but Joao Palhinha should feature, having signed a new Fulham contract external-link after his move to Bayern Munich fell through.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has overcome a thigh injury, while Teden Mengi and Sambi Lokonga could make their debuts.

Dan Potts and Jordan Clark remain out with ankle injuries and Gabriel Osho is still sidelined with a knee problem.

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight fixture between Fulham and Luton since 1959-60. Fulham won 4-2 at home on 12 September 1959, with Luton triumphing 4-1 in the reverse fixture in January 1960.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in the past five league meetings, winning both home games in that run (W3, D2).

Fulham beat Luton 7-0 in the Championship when the teams last met in May 2022.

Fulham

Fulham could lose their first two home matches in a top-flight season for just the third time. They were eventually relegated on the two occasions it has happened.

They have only lost one of their past eight Premier League fixtures against newly-promoted opposition at Craven Cottage (W3, D4).

The Cottagers have conceded 16 goals in their eight most recent home league games, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of them.

Marco Silva's side have conceded 10 top-flight goals this season, the second worst record in the division behind Burnley.

Fulham have faced 33 shots on target in this season's top flight, more than any other team.