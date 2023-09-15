Close menu
FulhamFulham15:00LutonLuton Town
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Luton Town preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Alex Iwobi is fit after a hamstring injury and could make his Fulham debut.

Captain Tom Cairney and Sasa Lukic are both nursing knee problems but Joao Palhinha should feature, having signed a new Fulham contractexternal-link after his move to Bayern Munich fell through.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has overcome a thigh injury, while Teden Mengi and Sambi Lokonga could make their debuts.

Dan Potts and Jordan Clark remain out with ankle injuries and Gabriel Osho is still sidelined with a knee problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham beat Luton 7-0 in the Championship when the teams last met in May 2022.
  • The Cottagers are unbeaten in the past five league meetings, winning both home games in that run (W3, D2).
  • This is the first top-flight fixture between Fulham and Luton since 1959-60. Fulham won 4-2 at home on 12 September 1959, with Luton triumphing 4-1 in the reverse fixture in January 1960.

Fulham

  • Fulham could lose their first two home matches in a top-flight season for just the third time. They were eventually relegated on the two occasions it has happened.
  • They have only lost one of their past eight Premier League fixtures against newly-promoted opposition at Craven Cottage (W3, D4).
  • The Cottagers have conceded 16 goals in their eight most recent home league games, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of them.
  • Marco Silva's side have conceded 10 top-flight goals this season, the second worst record in the division behind Burnley.
  • Fulham have faced 33 shots on target in this season's top flight, more than any other team.
  • Raul Jimenez has failed to score in his last 27 Premier League appearances but he did get three goals for Mexico during the recent international break.

Luton Town

  • Luton could lose their opening four league matches of a season for just the third time in their history.
  • They are winless in 28 top-flight away fixtures since a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in March 1991 (D6, L22).
  • The Hatters are yet to score in the first half of a Premier League game.
  • Carlton Morris has been involved in both of Luton's Premier League goals so far, with a goal and an assist.
  • Cauley Woodrow scored eight goals in 54 league appearances for Fulham between 2014-16.
  • Rob Edwards' 10 Premier League appearances as a player included Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat by Fulham in February 2003.

