Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2Sheff UtdSheffield United1

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Sheffield United: Richarlison comes off bench to spark Spurs' stoppage-time turnaround

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Richarlison's goal was just his second for Spurs in 32 Premier League appearances

Richarlison scored one goal and set up another as Tottenham struck twice deep into stoppage time to come from behind to beat shell-shocked Sheffield United.

The Brazil striker, who said this week he would "seek psychological help" for off-the-field issues he has been struggling with, came off the bench to head Spurs level eight minutes into the 16 that were added on.

He then turned provider by picking out an unmarked Dejan Kulusevski in the box for the Sweden midfielder to fire home the winner.

Until Richarlison's intervention, Spurs' unbeaten Premier League start under new boss Ange Postecoglou had looked to be coming to an end thanks to a Gustavo Hamer strike that crept in off the post.

The Blades had seemingly engineered a classic smash-and-grab away victory after soaking up pressure for long periods, with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham making a number of fine saves.

But Richarlison glanced home fellow substitute Ivan Perisic's corner before Kulusevski won it to leave the gallant visitors - who had Oli McBurnie sent off right at the very end - broken-hearted.

Spurs find another way to win

Spurs have been rightly hailed for their fine start to life under Postecoglou - and to life without Harry Kane - with their vibrant performances helping the Australian win the Premier League's manager of the month award at his first attempt.

But, of their four wins so far, this victory arguably might please him the most given the way Spurs had to battle and persevere to eke it out.

Most of their prior opponents this season had been happy to go toe-to-toe with Postecoglou's famed Ange-ball philosophy but that was always unlikely with Sheffield United.

Paul Heckingbottom's side came with a clear gameplan to stifle Spurs and it succeeded for much of the afternoon, although they still needed Foderingham to be at his best.

He made an excellent near-post stop to foil Yves Bissouma in the first half and also thwarted Ismaila Sarr, Son Heung-min, the lively Manor Solomon, James Maddison and Kulusevski at varying points.

The visitors created the odd chance on the counter, James McAtee eliciting a smart save from Guglielmo Vicario in the first half, and Hamer pounced when Spurs fell asleep from a long throw.

Gustavo Hamer scores for Sheffield United
Gustavo Hamer's goal was his second for Sheffield United since joining from Coventry City in August

Brennan Johnson thought he had equalised with virtually his first touch in a Spurs shirt but the offside flag denied the deadline-day signing, leaving the stage clear for his replacement to steal the show.

Richarlison has endured a difficult time since leaving Everton for north London last summer, often employed as a substitute and scoring just once in the league before his header here.

But he - and Postecoglou - will hope the honesty he displayed off the pitch this week and the impact he made on it against the Blades can be the turning point of his Spurs career.

A fourth successive victory means Spurs have their best start to a season for 57 years and keeps them second in the early-season table before Postecoglou's first taste of a north London derby at Emirates Stadium next weekend.

The winless Blades, meanwhile, remain on just one point from their first five games despite redoubtable efforts against both Spurs and Manchester City so far - with all four of their losses coming by a single goal.

And they will now be without McBurnie for at least one match after he was handed a second booking not long after Tottenham's winning goal.

Player of the match

RicharlisonRicharlison

with an average of 7.55

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    7.55

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.01

  3. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.88

  4. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    6.77

  5. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.70

  6. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.56

  7. Squad number38Player nameUdogie
    Average rating

    6.56

  8. Squad number22Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.49

  9. Squad number13Player nameVicario
    Average rating

    6.43

  10. Squad number27Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    6.43

  11. Squad number37Player namevan de Ven
    Average rating

    6.42

  12. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    6.39

  13. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.32

  14. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.24

  15. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    6.23

  16. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.16

Sheffield United

  1. Squad number8Player nameHamer
    Average rating

    6.80

  2. Squad number10Player nameArcher
    Average rating

    6.31

  3. Squad number18Player nameFoderingham
    Average rating

    6.24

  4. Squad number19Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.23

  5. Squad number28Player nameMcAtee
    Average rating

    6.14

  6. Squad number14Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    6.13

  7. Squad number16Player nameNorwood
    Average rating

    6.11

  8. Squad number5Player nameTrusty
    Average rating

    6.09

  9. Squad number9Player nameMcBurnie
    Average rating

    6.07

  10. Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzic
    Average rating

    6.06

  11. Squad number21Player nameVinicius Souza
    Average rating

    6.04

  12. Squad number20Player nameBogle
    Average rating

    5.99

  13. Squad number22Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.93

  14. Squad number6Player nameBasham
    Average rating

    5.91

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Vicario
  • 23PorroSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 90+4'minutes
  • 17Romero
  • 37van de VenBooked at 49minsSubstituted forHøjbjergat 90+5'minutes
  • 38Udogie
  • 29SarrSubstituted forRicharlisonat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 86mins
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 67mins
  • 27SolomonBooked at 69minsSubstituted forPerisicat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forJohnsonat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 9Richarlison
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Perisic
  • 15Dier
  • 20Forster
  • 22Johnson
  • 33Davies

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18FoderinghamBooked at 45mins
  • 6BashamBooked at 29mins
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 19RobinsonBooked at 63mins
  • 20BogleSubstituted forTrustyat 86'minutes
  • 8HamerSubstituted forDaviesat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21de Souza Costa
  • 28McAteeSubstituted forNorwoodat 70'minutes
  • 14Thomas
  • 9McBurnieBooked at 90mins
  • 10ArcherBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 5Trusty
  • 11Traoré
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Davies
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 27Larouci
  • 38Seriki
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
61,706

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home28
Away7
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home15
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 1.

  3. Booking

    Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luke Thomas (Sheffield United).

  8. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

  9. Post update

    Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

  11. Booking

    Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur).

  13. Post update

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 1. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Richarlison.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Sheffield United 1. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Chris Basham.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg replaces Micky van de Ven.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Pedro Porro because of an injury.

