TEAM NEWS

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min and vice-captain Cristian Romero are expected to be fit after both suffered injury scares on international duty.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is likely to miss out with a thigh strain.

Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies is close to match fitness and could feature, while defender Yasser Larouci has recovered from a back issue.

George Baldock, John Egan and Will Osula will be assessed after sustaining knocks during the international break.

The club's extensive injury list shows no signs of clearing, with Max Lowe and Ben Osborn among those sidelined with respective ankle and groin problems.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in five Premier League home clashes with Sheffield United, winning three and drawing two.

The Blades have only won five of their 43 away league matches against Spurs, most recently by 1-0 at White Hart Lane in November 1991.

Paul Heckingbottom's side knocked Spurs out of last season's FA Cup in the fifth round, winning 1-0 at home thanks to an Iliman Ndiaye goal.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won three successive league matches, which they failed to do at any stage last season.

Victory would give Spurs 13 points from five games and signal their best start to a league campaign since 1965-66.

They are vying to score multiple goals in each of their opening five top-flight fixtures for just the third time, having previously done so in 1960-61 and 1965-66.

The Lilywhites had won seven Premier League games in a row against newly-promoted opposition until losing 3-2 to Bournemouth in their most recent such home meeting in April.

Son Heung-min has registered goal involvements in all four of his Premier League appearances against Sheffield United, scoring twice and providing three assists.

Sheffield United