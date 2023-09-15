Close menu
NewcastleNewcastle United17:30BrentfordBrentford
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Brentford preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle defender Sven Botman missed the defeat at Brighton with an ankle injury but is expected to be fit.

Sandro Tonali has a minor thigh problem and will be assessed, as will Elliot Anderson.

Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard only has a "slim chance" of recovering in time from a muscle injury, according to head coach Thomas Frank.

Neal Maupay could make his first appearance for the club since May 2019 after rejoining from Everton.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brentford are winless in eight league games against Newcastle since beating them 1-0 at home in the second tier in January 1948 (D1, L7).
  • The Bees' only away victory against the Magpies was by 5-2 in the second tier on 1 September 1934.
  • Newcastle were the only team to win both Premier League fixtures against Brentford last season: 5-1 at home and 2-1 away.

Newcastle United

  • The Magpies are in danger of losing four consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of five defeats in January 2021.
  • Newcastle have been beaten in five of their 35 Premier League home fixtures under Eddie Howe (W20, D10), losing to Liverpool (three times), Arsenal and Manchester City.
  • Howe's team have kept just two clean sheets in their past 22 league matches. They recorded 13 shut-outs in their previous 22 top-flight games.
  • Callum Wilson has netted 13 goals in his last 16 league appearances despite starting only six times.
  • Alexander Isak has failed to score in nine of his 10 most recent top-flight starts.

Brentford

  • The Bees are unbeaten in seven league games - only Liverpool, who are undefeated in 15, can better that.
  • Having won at Tottenham in May and at Fulham last month, Brentford are vying to record three consecutive top-flight away victories for the first time.
  • They have lost each of their last three league matches outside London without scoring.
  • Thomas Frank's team have dropped 15 points from winning positions in 2023, one more than in the previous two years combined.
  • The Londoners can win their opening two away games in a league season for the first time since 2002, when they beat third-tier rivals Huddersfield and Colchester.
  • Bryan Mbeumo has scored seven goals in his last seven matches in the Premier League, as many as he scored in his previous 55 appearances in the division.

