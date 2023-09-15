TEAM NEWS
Newcastle defender Sven Botman missed the defeat at Brighton with an ankle injury but is expected to be fit.
Sandro Tonali has a minor thigh problem and will be assessed, as will Elliot Anderson.
Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard only has a "slim chance" of recovering in time from a muscle injury, according to head coach Thomas Frank.
Neal Maupay could make his first appearance for the club since May 2019 after rejoining from Everton.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brentford are winless in eight league games against Newcastle since beating them 1-0 at home in the second tier in January 1948 (D1, L7).
- The Bees' only away victory against the Magpies was by 5-2 in the second tier on 1 September 1934.
- Newcastle were the only team to win both Premier League fixtures against Brentford last season: 5-1 at home and 2-1 away.
Newcastle United
- The Magpies are in danger of losing four consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of five defeats in January 2021.
- Newcastle have been beaten in five of their 35 Premier League home fixtures under Eddie Howe (W20, D10), losing to Liverpool (three times), Arsenal and Manchester City.
- Howe's team have kept just two clean sheets in their past 22 league matches. They recorded 13 shut-outs in their previous 22 top-flight games.
- Callum Wilson has netted 13 goals in his last 16 league appearances despite starting only six times.
- Alexander Isak has failed to score in nine of his 10 most recent top-flight starts.
Brentford
- The Bees are unbeaten in seven league games - only Liverpool, who are undefeated in 15, can better that.
- Having won at Tottenham in May and at Fulham last month, Brentford are vying to record three consecutive top-flight away victories for the first time.
- They have lost each of their last three league matches outside London without scoring.
- Thomas Frank's team have dropped 15 points from winning positions in 2023, one more than in the previous two years combined.
- The Londoners can win their opening two away games in a league season for the first time since 2002, when they beat third-tier rivals Huddersfield and Colchester.
- Bryan Mbeumo has scored seven goals in his last seven matches in the Premier League, as many as he scored in his previous 55 appearances in the division.