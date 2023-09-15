Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa15:00Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Villa left-back Alex Moreno is back in training after hamstring surgery but this game comes too soon for Jacob Ramsey to return from a foot injury.

Diego Carlos' minor hamstring problem will be assessed. Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace could be without Marc Guehi, who came off at half-time in England's midweek win over Scotland.

That could mean a debut for central defender Rob Holding, who signed from Arsenal late on transfer deadline day.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa have lost just one of their 11 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W6, D4).
  • Palace have only scored five goals in those matches, never scoring more than once.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa have won nine consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time since a run of 11 from October 1989 to January 1990.
  • In 2023, only Manchester City and Arsenal have accrued more Premier League points than Aston Villa's 49.
  • Douglas Luiz can become the first Villa player to score in four consecutive Premier League home matches since Gareth Barry in 2006.
  • Ollie Watkins has scored in two of the past three meetings with Crystal Palace but has just one goal in his last 11 league appearances.
  • Unai Emery was winless in all three Premier League matches as Arsenal manager versus Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace (D2, L1).

Crystal Palace

  • Palace are undefeated away from home this season in all competitions (W2, D1).
  • Roy Hodgson's side could go unbeaten in their opening three away league games for the first time since 2003-04, when they were in the second tier.
  • They last remained unbeaten in their first three Premier League away matches in 1994-95.
  • Each of Crystal Palace's last 11 goals in all competitions were scored in the second half, including all nine in 2023-24.
  • Eberechi Eze has completed 13 dribbles and created seven chances from set plays in this season's Premier League, more than any other player.
  • Odsonne Edouard has scored three of Palace's five Premier League goals this season.

