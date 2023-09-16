Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 2.
Michael Beale eased pressure mounting on his Rangers future as Danilo's brave header and Rabbi Matondo's composed finish earned a much-needed Scottish Premiership win at St Johnstone.
After a heavy Champions League exit in Eindhoven was followed by an Old Firm derby defeat last time out, which left the Govan side four points behind city rivals Celtic, victory was imperative for the Ibrox manager.
And a crucial win was kickstarted by Danilo on his return to the XI, but the Brazilian's winner came at a cost as the striker had to be substituted with a fractured cheekbone following a nasty collision with home captain Liam Gordon.
Rangers, who had a close-range Kemar Roofe finish ruled out for a narrow offside call on Abdallah Sima, again lacked clinical edge at times, which allowed the improved hosts to push for a leveller after the break.
But Steven MacLean's side, who remain winless at the bottom of the table, failed to take advantage of the second-half openings that fell their way before substitute Matondo slotted in from a perfectly-weighted Tom Lawrence pass.
The victory moves Rangers up to third, one point off leaders Celtic, who host Dundee later on Saturday (15:00 BST).
On Friday, Beale did not believe his job was in immediate danger, but he conceded the obvious fact that "a football manager needs to win games of football."
Well, Saturday's trip to Perth was certainly in the "must-win" category.
Six changes, including the impressive Lawrence's first start in over a year, were made to the team which started the recent Old Firm defeat, with the re-introduction of Danilo, who took a sore one while heading in James Tavernier's cross, paying off after 16 minutes.
Had Abdallah Sima, the Brazilian's replacement, beaten Dimitar Mitov at his near post or been standing an inch further back during his role in setting up Roofe's disallowed goal, it would have been an easier afternoon for Beale and his men.
Instead, it left the door open for the Perth hosts, who saw Chris Kane - making his first start since January 2022 - almost latch on to a slack back pass from Ben Davies before completely miscuing a glorious opportunity.
But any hopes St Johnstone had of finding an equaliser were stamped out by the away side when Matondo swept in his second goal of the season with 79 minutes on the clock.
Player of the match - Tom Lawrence
Win vital for Beale, but plenty to work on - analysis
It was a day where performance was very much secondary for Beale. Failure to win may well have intensified pressure to a point of no return.
That said, the display was much more controlled from Rangers. There is still plenty to work on, though, particularly when it comes to attacking fluency.
That makes the injury to Danilo a blow. Pre-match, Beale said how his marquee summer signing was now in "the right moment physically and mentally". To back that up with a goal is a huge positive, but he is now set for a spell on the sidelines.
St Johnstone's season will not be defined by defeats to Rangers. It will be defined on being a more well-organised unit, though, which they have shown in recent games against both Old Firm clubs.
That will only make dropped points against the likes of Ross County and Dundee sting more, but with more favourable home fixtures on the horizon, the Perth side can look to rack up points.
What they said
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean: "I thought our shape was very good. We worked ever so hard. I'm really disappointed with the two goals we conceded, one is from our corner, the other is from when we're in possession of the ball.
"I thought the players gave everything we asked of them and I thought we were a little bit unfortunate with opportunities we had. In games like these you need to take your opportunities when they come along."
What's next?
Rangers kick off their Europa League group campaign at home to Real Betis on Thursday (20:00) before hosting Motherwell next Sunday (15:00). St Johnstone travel to Leith to face Hibernian the day prior (15:00).
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Mitov
- 17OlufunwaBooked at 76mins
- 6GordonSubstituted forMcClellandat 21'minutes
- 4Considine
- 19RobinsonBooked at 85mins
- 34PhillipsSubstituted forMacPhersonat 82'minutes
- 11Carey
- 15KucheryavyiSubstituted forMayat 70'minutes
- 22SmithBooked at 47mins
- 44CostelloeBooked at 30mins
- 9KaneBooked at 60minsSubstituted forTurner-Cookeat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 3Gallacher
- 7May
- 8MacPherson
- 16Jephcott
- 18McClelland
- 27Turner-Cooke
- 31Richards
- 46Franczak
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Butland
- 2TavernierBooked at 88mins
- 6Goldson
- 26Davies
- 3Yilmaz
- 43RaskinBooked at 34mins
- 4Lundstram
- 14LammersSubstituted forMatondoat 73'minutes
- 25Roofe
- 11Lawrence
- 99Pereira da SilvaSubstituted forSimaat 20'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Souttar
- 8Jack
- 9Dessers
- 15Cifuentes
- 17Matondo
- 19Sima
- 21Sterling
- 28McCrorie
- 31Barisic
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 6,967
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin with a through ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Graham Carey (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Abdallah Sima.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abdallah Sima.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
James Tavernier (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Post update
Dara Costelloe (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Luke Robinson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Abdallah Sima (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Luke Robinson (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cammy MacPherson (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Cammy MacPherson replaces Daniel Phillips because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jay Turner-Cooke replaces Chris Kane.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone).
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 2. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Lawrence following a fast break.
Player of the match
ConsidineAndy Considine
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number17Player nameOlufunwaAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number1Player nameMitovAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number44Player nameCostelloeAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number18Player nameMcClellandAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number34Player namePhillipsAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number15Player nameKucheryavyiAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number11Player nameCareyAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number19Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number22Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number27Player nameTurner-CookeAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number8Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
3.56
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number19Player nameSimaAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number11Player nameLawrenceAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number43Player nameRaskinAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number99Player nameDaniloAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number3Player nameYilmazAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number14Player nameLammersAverage rating
3.70