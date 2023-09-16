Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers striker Danilo suffered a fractured cheekbone while scoring the opening goal after a collision with St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon

Michael Beale eased pressure mounting on his Rangers future as Danilo's brave header and Rabbi Matondo's composed finish earned a much-needed Scottish Premiership win at St Johnstone.

After a heavy Champions League exit in Eindhoven was followed by an Old Firm derby defeat last time out, which left the Govan side four points behind city rivals Celtic, victory was imperative for the Ibrox manager.

And a crucial win was kickstarted by Danilo on his return to the XI, but the Brazilian's winner came at a cost as the striker had to be substituted with a fractured cheekbone following a nasty collision with home captain Liam Gordon.

Rangers, who had a close-range Kemar Roofe finish ruled out for a narrow offside call on Abdallah Sima, again lacked clinical edge at times, which allowed the improved hosts to push for a leveller after the break.

But Steven MacLean's side, who remain winless at the bottom of the table, failed to take advantage of the second-half openings that fell their way before substitute Matondo slotted in from a perfectly-weighted Tom Lawrence pass.

The victory moves Rangers up to third, one point off leaders Celtic, who host Dundee later on Saturday (15:00 BST).

On Friday, Beale did not believe his job was in immediate danger, but he conceded the obvious fact that "a football manager needs to win games of football."

Well, Saturday's trip to Perth was certainly in the "must-win" category.

Six changes, including the impressive Lawrence's first start in over a year, were made to the team which started the recent Old Firm defeat, with the re-introduction of Danilo, who took a sore one while heading in James Tavernier's cross, paying off after 16 minutes.

Had Abdallah Sima, the Brazilian's replacement, beaten Dimitar Mitov at his near post or been standing an inch further back during his role in setting up Roofe's disallowed goal, it would have been an easier afternoon for Beale and his men.

Instead, it left the door open for the Perth hosts, who saw Chris Kane - making his first start since January 2022 - almost latch on to a slack back pass from Ben Davies before completely miscuing a glorious opportunity.

But any hopes St Johnstone had of finding an equaliser were stamped out by the away side when Matondo swept in his second goal of the season with 79 minutes on the clock.

Player of the match - Tom Lawrence

Twelve passes in the final third, two chances created and an assist - not a bad way to mark your first start in a year for the Welshman, whose return is a huge boost for Rangers following the injury to Todd Cantwell

Win vital for Beale, but plenty to work on - analysis

It was a day where performance was very much secondary for Beale. Failure to win may well have intensified pressure to a point of no return.

That said, the display was much more controlled from Rangers. There is still plenty to work on, though, particularly when it comes to attacking fluency.

That makes the injury to Danilo a blow. Pre-match, Beale said how his marquee summer signing was now in "the right moment physically and mentally". To back that up with a goal is a huge positive, but he is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

St Johnstone's season will not be defined by defeats to Rangers. It will be defined on being a more well-organised unit, though, which they have shown in recent games against both Old Firm clubs.

That will only make dropped points against the likes of Ross County and Dundee sting more, but with more favourable home fixtures on the horizon, the Perth side can look to rack up points.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean: "I thought our shape was very good. We worked ever so hard. I'm really disappointed with the two goals we conceded, one is from our corner, the other is from when we're in possession of the ball.

"I thought the players gave everything we asked of them and I thought we were a little bit unfortunate with opportunities we had. In games like these you need to take your opportunities when they come along."

What's next?

Rangers kick off their Europa League group campaign at home to Real Betis on Thursday (20:00) before hosting Motherwell next Sunday (15:00). St Johnstone travel to Leith to face Hibernian the day prior (15:00).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups St Johnstone Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Mitov 17 Olufunwa 6 Gordon 4 Considine 19 Robinson 34 Phillips 11 Carey 15 Kucheryavyi 22 Smith 44 Costelloe 9 Kane 1 Mitov

17 Olufunwa Booked at 76mins

6 Gordon Substituted for McClelland at 21' minutes

4 Considine

19 Robinson Booked at 85mins

34 Phillips Substituted for MacPherson at 82' minutes

11 Carey

15 Kucheryavyi Substituted for May at 70' minutes

22 Smith Booked at 47mins

44 Costelloe Booked at 30mins

9 Kane Booked at 60mins Substituted for Turner-Cooke at 82' minutes Substitutes 2 Brown

3 Gallacher

7 May

8 MacPherson

16 Jephcott

18 McClelland

27 Turner-Cooke

31 Richards

46 Franczak Rangers Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Butland 2 Tavernier 6 Goldson 26 Davies 3 Yilmaz 43 Raskin 4 Lundstram 14 Lammers 25 Roofe 11 Lawrence 99 Pereira da Silva 1 Butland

2 Tavernier Booked at 88mins

6 Goldson

26 Davies

3 Yilmaz

43 Raskin Booked at 34mins

4 Lundstram

14 Lammers Substituted for Matondo at 73' minutes

25 Roofe

11 Lawrence

99 Pereira da Silva Substituted for Sima at 20' minutes Substitutes 5 Souttar

8 Jack

9 Dessers

15 Cifuentes

17 Matondo

19 Sima

21 Sterling

28 McCrorie

31 Barisic Referee: Nick Walsh Attendance: 6,967 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 2. Full Time Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 2. Post update Attempt missed. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin with a through ball. Post update Hand ball by Graham Carey (St. Johnstone). Post update Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Abdallah Sima. Post update Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abdallah Sima. Post update Attempt missed. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Booking James Tavernier (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers). Post update Dara Costelloe (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing. Booking Luke Robinson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Abdallah Sima (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Luke Robinson (St. Johnstone). Post update Attempt missed. Cammy MacPherson (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Lawrence. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Substitution Substitution, St. Johnstone. Cammy MacPherson replaces Daniel Phillips because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jay Turner-Cooke replaces Chris Kane. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone). goal Goal! Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 2. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Lawrence following a fast break. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward