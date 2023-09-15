Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone12:30RangersRangers
Venue: McDiarmid Park

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th September 2023

  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone12:30RangersRangers
  • CelticCeltic15:00DundeeDundee
  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00AberdeenAberdeen
  • KilmarnockKilmarnock15:00HibernianHibernian
  • MotherwellMotherwell15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
  • Ross CountyRoss County15:00LivingstonLivingston

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic431083510
2Motherwell431063310
3St Mirren42208628
4Rangers42026246
5Ross County420256-16
6Dundee41215505
7Livingston412147-35
8Hearts41122204
9Kilmarnock411223-14
10Hibernian410378-13
11Aberdeen402237-42
12St Johnstone402226-42
View full Scottish Premiership table

