Livingston battled back from a goal down to grab a Scottish Premiership point after Ross County had looked to be heading towards victory in Dingwall.
The game had been locked in a state of dull deadlock as neither side posed much of a threat in a fixture delayed by 15 minutes after the visitors' team bus broke down on their trip north.
It appeared as though Simon Murray would be the hosts' matchwinner for the second successive game as his deft flick put Ross County in front with half an hour to go.
After offering nothing all afternoon, Livingston sprung into life with Bruce Anderson's emphatic finish through the legs of goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.
Ross County drop to sixth after failing to preserve their lead, while Livingston stay in seventh.
Much like the travelling team bus, the game struggled to get up and running as chances were at a premium for much of a cagey affair in the Highlands.
Jordan White was left frustrated on a couple of occasions in the first half after failing to guide a free header goalward, before seeing his volley diverted clear by Luiyi de Lucas in the Livingston defence.
The second period looked to be offering much of the same, before Murray's smart hold-up play gave Josh Reid the opportunity to drive one in from the edge of the box, which the striker then ghosted in to steer beyond Shamal George.
Livingston had appeared to be falling towards a feeble away defeat, but Kurtis Guthrie's stabbed pass allowed Anderson to slam home and extend his side's unbeaten run to four games.
Player of the Match - Simon Murray
Tenacity over talent as both sides stutter - analysis
The last time Livingston were on the road, they ended a miserable run of failing to score on the road with an impressive dismantling of Hibernian at Easter Road.
Here, it appeared as though they had made a rudderless return to life away from the Tony Macaroni Arena, as their forward players were locked out the game for large spells.
As they often do, though, they showed their fighting spirit. Just the five touches in the opposition box may make for concerning reading, but when two of those were Anderson setting himself up for an equaliser, David Martindale will head home relatively pleased.
Malky Mackay, meanwhile, will demand more from his players in front of their own fans.
White's missed chances in the first period were the only time the home support had cause to get excited beyond Murray's goal as County stuttered in attack rather than motoring beyond their delayed opposition.
One positive continues to be the revelation of Connor Randall in his new midfield berth, battling intensely throughout in a fierce attempt to keep his side in the ascendency.
What they said
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm really happy with my team. I thought we started really well today and created a number of chances in the first-half. We went in at half-time in control. We got the goal in the second-half, but I knew Bruce Anderson would be dangerous.
"Livingston have shown they can fight and scrap in this division. I think over the course of the season, we'll look at that as a point gained."
Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think that'll be lucky if it gets 60 seconds on Sportscene. We stole a point potentially. I think on the balance of play, Ross County had more of the chances.
"I have a tremendous relationship with Brucey [Anderson]. I'm not just his manager, I'm his friend. If you get balls in the box, he's one of the best finishers in the Premiership. He's so instinctive."
What's next?
Livingston welcome champions Celtic to the Tony Macaroni Arena next Saturday (12:30 BST), while Ross County travel to Aberdeen on Sunday following the hosts' first outing in the Europa Conference League (15:00).
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 35Nightingale
- 5Baldwin
- 42Leak
- 4Brown
- 2Randall
- 7Turner
- 43ReidSubstituted forHarmonat 84'minutes
- 10DhandaSubstituted forSimsat 84'minutes
- 26White
- 15MurraySubstituted forBrophyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 16Harmon
- 17Henderson
- 18High
- 21Munro
- 25Samuel
- 27Brophy
Livingston
Formation 3-4-3
- 1George
- 23De Lucas
- 6ObileyeBooked at 61mins
- 5DevlinBooked at 51minsSubstituted forParkesat 90'minutes
- 12BrandonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 79'minutes
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 29PenriceSubstituted forGuthrieat 65'minutes
- 10KellySubstituted forSangareat 65'minutes
- 9Anderson
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 4Parkes
- 8Pittman
- 11Mackay
- 16Bradley
- 20Sangare
- 25Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 28Guthrie
- 32Hamilton
- 40Lawal
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 3,160
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Livingston 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Harmon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Nouble.
Post update
James Brown (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eamonn Brophy with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).
Post update
Tom Parkes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
George Harmon (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Lloyd (Livingston).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Tom Parkes replaces Michael Devlin because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Michael Devlin (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Connor Randall (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Harmon.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Turner (Ross County).
Post update
Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Sims (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Brown with a cross.
Post update
Kyle Turner (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Player of the match
KellyStephen Kelly
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number35Player nameNightingaleAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number42Player nameLeakAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number43Player nameReidAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number7Player nameTurnerAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number27Player nameBrophyAverage rating
1.00
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameKellyAverage rating
9.98
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
9.91
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
9.80
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
9.76
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
9.73
- Squad number12Player nameBrandonAverage rating
9.67
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
9.57
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
9.50
- Squad number5Player nameDevlinAverage rating
9.25
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
9.25
- Squad number23Player nameDe LucasAverage rating
9.23
- Squad number25Player nameDanny LloydAverage rating
8.52
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number4Player nameParkesAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number20Player nameSangareAverage rating
8.18