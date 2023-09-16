Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Simon Murray looked to have won the game for County

Livingston battled back from a goal down to grab a Scottish Premiership point after Ross County had looked to be heading towards victory in Dingwall.

The game had been locked in a state of dull deadlock as neither side posed much of a threat in a fixture delayed by 15 minutes after the visitors' team bus broke down on their trip north.

It appeared as though Simon Murray would be the hosts' matchwinner for the second successive game as his deft flick put Ross County in front with half an hour to go.

After offering nothing all afternoon, Livingston sprung into life with Bruce Anderson's emphatic finish through the legs of goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Ross County drop to sixth after failing to preserve their lead, while Livingston stay in seventh.

Much like the travelling team bus, the game struggled to get up and running as chances were at a premium for much of a cagey affair in the Highlands.

Jordan White was left frustrated on a couple of occasions in the first half after failing to guide a free header goalward, before seeing his volley diverted clear by Luiyi de Lucas in the Livingston defence.

The second period looked to be offering much of the same, before Murray's smart hold-up play gave Josh Reid the opportunity to drive one in from the edge of the box, which the striker then ghosted in to steer beyond Shamal George.

Livingston had appeared to be falling towards a feeble away defeat, but Kurtis Guthrie's stabbed pass allowed Anderson to slam home and extend his side's unbeaten run to four games.

Player of the Match - Simon Murray

Beside his predatory striker's finish, Murray's hold-up play was the sole driving factor up the top end of the park

Tenacity over talent as both sides stutter - analysis

The last time Livingston were on the road, they ended a miserable run of failing to score on the road with an impressive dismantling of Hibernian at Easter Road.

Here, it appeared as though they had made a rudderless return to life away from the Tony Macaroni Arena, as their forward players were locked out the game for large spells.

As they often do, though, they showed their fighting spirit. Just the five touches in the opposition box may make for concerning reading, but when two of those were Anderson setting himself up for an equaliser, David Martindale will head home relatively pleased.

Livingston registered just five touches in the opposition box - 30 fewer than Ross County.

Malky Mackay, meanwhile, will demand more from his players in front of their own fans.

White's missed chances in the first period were the only time the home support had cause to get excited beyond Murray's goal as County stuttered in attack rather than motoring beyond their delayed opposition.

One positive continues to be the revelation of Connor Randall in his new midfield berth, battling intensely throughout in a fierce attempt to keep his side in the ascendency.

What they said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm really happy with my team. I thought we started really well today and created a number of chances in the first-half. We went in at half-time in control. We got the goal in the second-half, but I knew Bruce Anderson would be dangerous.

"Livingston have shown they can fight and scrap in this division. I think over the course of the season, we'll look at that as a point gained."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think that'll be lucky if it gets 60 seconds on Sportscene. We stole a point potentially. I think on the balance of play, Ross County had more of the chances.

"I have a tremendous relationship with Brucey [Anderson]. I'm not just his manager, I'm his friend. If you get balls in the box, he's one of the best finishers in the Premiership. He's so instinctive."

What's next?

Livingston welcome champions Celtic to the Tony Macaroni Arena next Saturday (12:30 BST), while Ross County travel to Aberdeen on Sunday following the hosts' first outing in the Europa Conference League (15:00).

