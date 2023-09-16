Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic3DundeeDundee0

Celtic 3-0 Dundee: Champions go two points clear at top after three-goal second half

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi scores for Celtic
Kyogo Furuhashi scored Celtic's second after an injury scare

Celtic moved two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after eventually overwhelming stubborn visitors Dundee.

David Turnbull made the vital breakthrough from the penalty spot after the Scotland midfielder went down on the edge of the penalty box.

Kyogo Furuhashi headed the second and set up Matt O'Riley for a neat finish as the visitors were left to rue a golden opportunity to open the scoring during a goalless first half.

Celtic had goalkeeper Joe Hart to thank for a point-blank save that denied Luke McCowan during 45 minutes Brendan Rodgers' side otherwise dominated.

Celtic, though, could have been ahead by that time.

Trevor Carson did not know much about it as the goalkeeper beat away Daizen Maeda's prodded volley with his chest, O'Riley fired off the face of a post and Maeda was thwarted by an offside flag after finding the far corner.

Then came Dundee's big moment when Owen Beck cut the ball to unmarked midfielder McCowan and striker Luke Robinson made a mess of his chance on the rebound off Hart.

The visitors' resistance was finally broken when Ryan Howley, in the 19-year-old midfielder's first start on loan from Coventry City, challenged Turnbull on the edge of the penalty box and a VAR check ruled it had been inside.

With the shackles off, Celtic suddenly found the fluency that had been lacking as clinical finishes from Kyogo and O'Riley secured the three points.

Dundee will, though, wonder how they failed to secure a consolation goal as on-loan Forest Green Rovers striker Amadou Bakayoko skied McCowan's cut-back over the crossbar from eight yards.

Player of the match - Daizen Maeda

Celtic's Daizen Maeda fires past Dundee's Trevor Carson
Japan forward Daizen Maeda was Celtic's most potent force as the rest of his side misfired in the first half and had a goal disallowed.

Celtic quality shows in the end - analysis

Home manager Rodgers will be pleased that his side managed to build on their Old Firm victory last time out.

After a goalless first half, it looked like Dundee might repeat St Johnstone's feat in Celtic's last home game by escaping with a draw.

However, once Turnbull broke the deadlock, Rodgers' side visibly relaxed and will go into Tuesday's Champions League opener against Feyenoord feeling good about themselves.

There was a concern when Kyogo went off with what looked like a recurrence of a shoulder injury in the first half, but the striker returned to rediscover his threat with a goal and assist.

Japan team-mate Reo Hatate also returned off the bench and the midfielder immediately showed his class as Celtic suddenly looked a more potent force.

On-loan Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips only lasted 45 minutes of his debut, but Rodgers reported it was only as a precaution after a first-half ankle knock.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty said before kick off that he had learned from previous Premiership sides who had recently frustrated Celtic in Glasgow.

A couple of changes to his starting line-up confirmed a more conservative approach and, bar McCowan's first-half chance, the visitors never looked like recording their first first win over Celtic in 40 meetings since a 2-0 success in May 2001.

What's next?

Celtic visit Feyenoord in their Champions league group opener on Tuesday (20:00 BST) before a trip to Livingston on Saturday (12:30) before Dundee host Kilmarnock (15:00).

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 6PhillipsSubstituted forLagerbielkeat 45'minutes
  • 5Scales
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forGonçalves Bernardoat 73'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 14TurnbullSubstituted forHatateat 60'minutes
  • 13YangSubstituted forPalmaat 59'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 69'minutes
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 4Lagerbielke
  • 7Palma
  • 15Holm
  • 19Oh
  • 28Gonçalves Bernardo
  • 29Bain
  • 41Hatate
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Carson
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 12Lamie
  • 3Beck
  • 19Robertson
  • 21HowleySubstituted forMulliganat 65'minutes
  • 23Boateng
  • 17McCowan
  • 9Bakayoko
  • 16RobinsonSubstituted forTiffoneyat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 6McGhee
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 10Cameron
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 15Mulligan
  • 20Rudden
  • 28Sylla
  • 32Lewis
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 3, Dundee 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Dundee 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Bernardo (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  6. Post update

    Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).

  8. Post update

    Alistair Johnston (Celtic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke McCowan.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gustaf Lagerbielke (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gustaf Lagerbielke (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Palma with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Owen Beck.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    Finlay Robertson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Gustaf Lagerbielke (Celtic).

  18. Post update

    Scott Tiffoney (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Paulo Bernardo replaces Matt O'Riley.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Dundee. Josh Mulligan tries a through ball, but Amadou Bakayoko is caught offside.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

FuruhashiKyogo Furuhashi

with an average of 8.27

Celtic

  1. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    8.27

  2. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    8.14

  3. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    7.96

  4. Squad number4Player nameLagerbielke
    Average rating

    7.85

  5. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.80

  6. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.73

  7. Squad number28Player namePaulo Bernardo
    Average rating

    7.68

  8. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.59

  9. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    7.58

  10. Squad number5Player nameScales
    Average rating

    7.57

  11. Squad number7Player namePalma
    Average rating

    7.52

  12. Squad number13Player nameYang Hyun-Jun
    Average rating

    7.45

  13. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    7.29

  14. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    7.29

  15. Squad number6Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    7.21

  16. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.14

Dundee

  1. Squad number19Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    5.92

  2. Squad number3Player nameBeck
    Average rating

    5.59

  3. Squad number31Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    5.38

  4. Squad number23Player nameBoateng
    Average rating

    5.20

  5. Squad number21Player nameHowley
    Average rating

    5.18

  6. Squad number5Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.17

  7. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    5.12

  8. Squad number12Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    5.06

  9. Squad number9Player nameBakayoko
    Average rating

    4.97

  10. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    4.90

  11. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    4.83

  12. Squad number7Player nameTiffoney
    Average rating

    3.79

  13. Squad number15Player nameMulligan
    Average rating

    3.75

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport