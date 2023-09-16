Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Joe Wright's header earned Kilmarnock a point

Kilmarnock came from 2-0 down at Rugby Park to snatch a Scottish Premiership point against Hibernian and deny Nick Montgomery a debut win as boss.

A Will Dennis own goal and a Dylan Vente strike either side of half-time had Hibernian firmly in control, but the hosts were given hope by Kyle Vassell's first-time finish, before Joe Wright headed home a Danny Armstrong corner to the delight of the home fans.

Derek McInnes' side are set to finish the day eighth in the Scottish Premiership, while Hibernian are poised to remain 10th.

Montgomery spoke positively pre-match about the work done in training this week, and he would have been delighted with the start his players made.

Martin Boyle forced Dennis into a save inside 15 seconds before then tipping over the bar, but he was helpless for the opening goal. Lewis Miller's shot came back off the post, but it bounced off the Kilmarnock stopper's back and over the line.

Any fluency that characterised Hibs' first half performance was missing after the break, but the first chance that Montgomery's side did carve out saw them double their lead. as Vente fired low after a reverse pass from Elie Youan.

However, that goal seemed to spark Kilmarnock into life. Danny Armstrong found Brad Lyons in the box, and although his shot was saved by David Marshall, Vassell was on hand to hammer home the rebound.

Suddenly, all the momentum was with Kilmarnock, and after Matty Kennedy went close, Wright nodded home at the near post to level the scores.

It could have got even better for the hosts when the ball dropped to Robbie Deas inside the box deep into stoppage time, but the defender could only shoot well wide with the goal at his mercy.

Player of the match - Danny Armstrong

The Kilmarnock winger was his usual box of tricks, and was central to his side's comeback. He played in Brad Lyons in the build-up to Vassell's goal, and got the assist himself for Wright's equaliser.

Montgomery's work evident, but Hibs' soft centre remains - analysis

It is still very early days in the Nick Montgomery era at Hibs, but certain elements of today's play provided an insight into how the new manager will set the side up.

There were several training ground routines at set-plays, which led to chances and on another day may well have delivered a goal. The pace and trickery of Youan and Boyle came to the fore in the first half, and there was clearly a desire to get the ball down and play, with Joe Newell impressive in the heart of midfield.

However, the issue that has plagued Hibs going back several months and several managers is the defence, and the tendency to concede multiple goals per game.

When one goes in, you sense that there is likely to be two or three, and that was the case today. When Vassell found the back of the net, Kilmarnock sensed an opening, and took it with both hands, showing all their grit and determination.

Hibs may have scored nine goals in the league so far this season, the joint-second best record in the Scottish Premiership, but they have also conceded 10, more than any other side.

That is the big task for Montgomery. Can he add a defensive steel to the attacking flair?

What the managers said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "The response was terrific, everything I expect from my team. That's when you really need your team spirit and it was there in buckets. We score one, and it was a matter of time before the next one came.

"It's a great header from Joe [Wright]. We've missed that with him being out. I feel that another five minutes and we could go and win it.

"We started poorly, but the way we finished the first half and for the rest of the game, I thought we were the better team.

"Our bravery, our commitment and our spirit got us a point, which was the least we deserved."

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery: "I thoroughly enjoyed it and thought it was a really competitive game of football. Disappointed that we conceded at the end, the set piece - I thought we probably deserved the three points but you know they're going to fight, knock balls in the box and they're very dangerous.

"I thought we had enough chances, especially in the first half, to kill the game off, but all credit to them, they had good fight.

"I said to the boys, we're going to go in every week to try to win the game. They showed great composure on the ball and caused problems for them.

"It's two points dropped but I'm proud of the boys' efforts. It would have been nice to cap off [the week] with three points but we've got three home games coming up, which I'm looking forward to."

What's next?

Kilmarnock travel to Dens Park next Saturday to face Dundee (15:00), while Hibs host St Johnstone on the same day.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Kilmarnock Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Dennis 5 Mayo 4 Wright 6 Deas 17 Findlay 8 Lyons 11 Armstrong 23 Watkins 16 Magennis 10 Kennedy 9 Vassell 1 Dennis Substituted for O'Hara at 44' minutes

5 Mayo

4 Wright

6 Deas Booked at 81mins

17 Findlay

8 Lyons Booked at 50mins Substituted for Watson at 66' minutes

11 Armstrong Booked at 68mins Substituted for Murray at 87' minutes

23 Watkins Substituted for Dallas at 87' minutes

16 Magennis Booked at 90mins

10 Kennedy

9 Vassell Booked at 45mins Substitutes 7 McKenzie

12 Watson

14 Sanders

15 Murray

18 Cameron

19 Davies

20 O'Hara

21 Dallas

31 Polworth Hibernian Formation 4-4-2 1 Marshall 2 Miller 5 Fish 33 Bushiri 16 Stevenson 7 Youan 14 Jeggo 11 Newell 10 Boyle 9 Vente 23 Doidge 1 Marshall

2 Miller Booked at 24mins

5 Fish Booked at 54mins

33 Bushiri

16 Stevenson Substituted for Obita at 85' minutes Booked at 90mins

7 Youan Substituted for da Veiga Vieira Tavares at 85' minutes

14 Jeggo

11 Newell

10 Boyle Booked at 89mins

9 Vente Substituted for Campbell at 66' minutes

23 Doidge Substituted for Le Fondre at 45' minutes Substitutes 4 Hanlon

6 Levitt

19 Le Fondre

21 Obita

25 Boruc

26 Harbottle

28 Delferrière

29 da Veiga Vieira Tavares

32 Campbell Referee: David Dickinson Attendance: 6,277 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Hibernian 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Hibernian 2. Booking Jordan Obita (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Attempt missed. Robbie Deas (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy. Post update Jordan Obita (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock). Booking Kyle Magennis (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Adam Le Fondre (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Kyle Magennis (Kilmarnock). Post update Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Hibernian). Post update Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Martin Boyle (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian). Post update Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock). Post update Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Substitution Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Daniel Armstrong. Substitution Substitution, Kilmarnock. Andrew Dallas replaces Marley Watkins. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Jordan Obita replaces Lewis Stevenson. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward