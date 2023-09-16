Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Mirren remain unbeaten in the league after five games

St Mirren leapt to second in the Scottish Premiership as they handed Motherwell their first loss in the league since April.

Scott Tanser's 55th-minute volley was the moment of magic to split the two evenly matched teams, who have both been riding high this season.

The loss will sting Stuart Kettlewell's side even more as they peppered the St Mirren goal, hitting the bar late on through Georgie Gent, but they just could not find a way past Zach Hemming.

The defeat is only Kettlewell's fourth as Motherwell manager - with three of the four coming at Fir Park.

Motherwell linked up brilliantly in the first half, while St Mirren preferred a more direct approach. Theo Bair had the best chance when played through by Blair Spittal, but dragged his shot wide of the post.

When Tanser's goal did come - a superb volley after an inviting cross from Ryan Strain - it came against the run of play, as the hosts had started the second half stronger.

Losing the goal didn't deflate them. They threw everything at St Mirren in search of an equaliser. Callum Slattery had a free-kick saved. Bevis Mugabi had an effort deflected inches wide. Bair bundled at goal from yards out.

The best chance fell to Oli Shaw moments after he was introduced. Slipped through by Harry Paton, he hit a timid effort straight at Hemming when one-on-one.

Still, one more opportunity fell. This time it was substitute Georgie Gent, who could only crash his shot off the face of the bar. That was the chance - for a goal, for a point, for momentum to swing to the hosts. It came and went.

Player of the match - Blair Spittal

Spittal and Callum Slattery are two of the best midfield duos in the league. They didn't deserve to lose today.

Resolute St Mirren hold out - analysis

Second v third at the start of the day - this was the game of the weekend, make no mistake.

In large parts, it lived up to that billing. Both sides endeavoured to play attractive, effective football and Motherwell certainly did the first half of that.

Their passing in forward areas is fantastic, led by Spittal, Slattery and young Lennon Miller. What let them down today was their finishing and unlike in recent weeks, they couldn't produce a goal when they had to.

St Mirren had to ride their luck at times, but they did what Motherwell failed to do - scored. They will need to create a little more as the weeks go on.

What's next?

Motherwell visit Rangers next Sunday, while St Mirren host Hearts on Saturday (both 15:00 BST).

