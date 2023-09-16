Match ends, Motherwell 0, St. Mirren 1.
St Mirren leapt to second in the Scottish Premiership as they handed Motherwell their first loss in the league since April.
Scott Tanser's 55th-minute volley was the moment of magic to split the two evenly matched teams, who have both been riding high this season.
The loss will sting Stuart Kettlewell's side even more as they peppered the St Mirren goal, hitting the bar late on through Georgie Gent, but they just could not find a way past Zach Hemming.
The defeat is only Kettlewell's fourth as Motherwell manager - with three of the four coming at Fir Park.
Motherwell linked up brilliantly in the first half, while St Mirren preferred a more direct approach. Theo Bair had the best chance when played through by Blair Spittal, but dragged his shot wide of the post.
When Tanser's goal did come - a superb volley after an inviting cross from Ryan Strain - it came against the run of play, as the hosts had started the second half stronger.
Losing the goal didn't deflate them. They threw everything at St Mirren in search of an equaliser. Callum Slattery had a free-kick saved. Bevis Mugabi had an effort deflected inches wide. Bair bundled at goal from yards out.
The best chance fell to Oli Shaw moments after he was introduced. Slipped through by Harry Paton, he hit a timid effort straight at Hemming when one-on-one.
Still, one more opportunity fell. This time it was substitute Georgie Gent, who could only crash his shot off the face of the bar. That was the chance - for a goal, for a point, for momentum to swing to the hosts. It came and went.
Player of the match - Blair Spittal
Resolute St Mirren hold out - analysis
Second v third at the start of the day - this was the game of the weekend, make no mistake.
In large parts, it lived up to that billing. Both sides endeavoured to play attractive, effective football and Motherwell certainly did the first half of that.
Their passing in forward areas is fantastic, led by Spittal, Slattery and young Lennon Miller. What let them down today was their finishing and unlike in recent weeks, they couldn't produce a goal when they had to.
St Mirren had to ride their luck at times, but they did what Motherwell failed to do - scored. They will need to create a little more as the weeks go on.
What's next?
Motherwell visit Rangers next Sunday, while St Mirren host Hearts on Saturday (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kelly
- 15Casey
- 5Mugabi
- 20BlaneySubstituted forFerrieat 90+2'minutes
- 2O'DonnellSubstituted forGentat 83'minutes
- 12Paton
- 38Miller
- 22Spencer
- 8Slattery
- 14BairSubstituted forShawat 78'minutes
- 7Spittal
Substitutes
- 3Gent
- 13Oxborough
- 17Zdravkovski
- 18Shaw
- 19McGinley
- 23Wilson
- 30Ferrie
- 39Ross
- 42Ross
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-3
- 1HemmingBooked at 82mins
- 22FraserBooked at 20mins
- 13Gogic
- 5TaylorBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDunneat 45'minutes
- 23StrainBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBoltonat 83'minutes
- 15Boyd-MunceSubstituted forBaccusat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 6O'Hara
- 3Tanser
- 10McMenaminSubstituted forOlusanyaat 68'minutes
- 9MandronSubstituted forGreiveat 83'minutes
- 11Kiltie
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 16Small
- 17Baccus
- 18Dunne
- 19Nahmani
- 20Olusanya
- 21Greive
- 24Jamieson
- 27Urminsky
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
- Attendance:
- 5,653
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, St. Mirren 1.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Dan Casey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.
Post update
Lennon Miller (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Mark Ferrie replaces Shane Blaney.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Harry Paton.
Post update
Georgie Gent (Motherwell) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Post update
Hand ball by Blair Spittal (Motherwell).
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Post update
Harry Paton (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by James Bolton (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Georgie Gent with a cross.
Post update
Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).
Post update
Blair Spittal (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Georgie Gent replaces Stephen O'Donnell.
