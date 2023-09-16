Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0St MirrenSt Mirren1

Motherwell 0-1 St Mirren: St Mirren leapfrog Motherwell to go second

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Mirren remain unbeaten in the league after five games
St Mirren leapt to second in the Scottish Premiership as they handed Motherwell their first loss in the league since April.

Scott Tanser's 55th-minute volley was the moment of magic to split the two evenly matched teams, who have both been riding high this season.

The loss will sting Stuart Kettlewell's side even more as they peppered the St Mirren goal, hitting the bar late on through Georgie Gent, but they just could not find a way past Zach Hemming.

The defeat is only Kettlewell's fourth as Motherwell manager - with three of the four coming at Fir Park.

Motherwell linked up brilliantly in the first half, while St Mirren preferred a more direct approach. Theo Bair had the best chance when played through by Blair Spittal, but dragged his shot wide of the post.

When Tanser's goal did come - a superb volley after an inviting cross from Ryan Strain - it came against the run of play, as the hosts had started the second half stronger.

Losing the goal didn't deflate them. They threw everything at St Mirren in search of an equaliser. Callum Slattery had a free-kick saved. Bevis Mugabi had an effort deflected inches wide. Bair bundled at goal from yards out.

The best chance fell to Oli Shaw moments after he was introduced. Slipped through by Harry Paton, he hit a timid effort straight at Hemming when one-on-one.

Still, one more opportunity fell. This time it was substitute Georgie Gent, who could only crash his shot off the face of the bar. That was the chance - for a goal, for a point, for momentum to swing to the hosts. It came and went.

Player of the match - Blair Spittal

Spittal and Callum Slattery are two of the best midfield duos in the league. Their link-up play is telepathic and they didn't deserve to lose today.
Resolute St Mirren hold out - analysis

Second v third at the start of the day - this was the game of the weekend, make no mistake.

In large parts, it lived up to that billing. Both sides endeavoured to play attractive, effective football and Motherwell certainly did the first half of that.

Their passing in forward areas is fantastic, led by Spittal, Slattery and young Lennon Miller. What let them down today was their finishing and unlike in recent weeks, they couldn't produce a goal when they had to.

St Mirren had to ride their luck at times, but they did what Motherwell failed to do - scored. They will need to create a little more as the weeks go on.

What's next?

Motherwell visit Rangers next Sunday, while St Mirren host Hearts on Saturday (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 15Casey
  • 5Mugabi
  • 20BlaneySubstituted forFerrieat 90+2'minutes
  • 2O'DonnellSubstituted forGentat 83'minutes
  • 12Paton
  • 38Miller
  • 22Spencer
  • 8Slattery
  • 14BairSubstituted forShawat 78'minutes
  • 7Spittal

Substitutes

  • 3Gent
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17Zdravkovski
  • 18Shaw
  • 19McGinley
  • 23Wilson
  • 30Ferrie
  • 39Ross
  • 42Ross

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1HemmingBooked at 82mins
  • 22FraserBooked at 20mins
  • 13Gogic
  • 5TaylorBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDunneat 45'minutes
  • 23StrainBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBoltonat 83'minutes
  • 15Boyd-MunceSubstituted forBaccusat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 6O'Hara
  • 3Tanser
  • 10McMenaminSubstituted forOlusanyaat 68'minutes
  • 9MandronSubstituted forGreiveat 83'minutes
  • 11Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 16Small
  • 17Baccus
  • 18Dunne
  • 19Nahmani
  • 20Olusanya
  • 21Greive
  • 24Jamieson
  • 27Urminsky
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
5,653

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 0, St. Mirren 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, St. Mirren 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Dan Casey.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

  5. Post update

    Lennon Miller (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Mark Ferrie replaces Shane Blaney.

  8. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Harry Paton.

  9. Post update

    Georgie Gent (Motherwell) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Blair Spittal (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  13. Post update

    Harry Paton (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by James Bolton (St. Mirren).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Georgie Gent with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).

  18. Post update

    Blair Spittal (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Georgie Gent replaces Stephen O'Donnell.

Player of the match

HemmingZach Hemming

with an average of 9.11

Motherwell

  1. Squad number15Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    7.73

  2. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    7.69

  3. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    7.67

  4. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    7.64

  5. Squad number38Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    7.62

  6. Squad number22Player nameSpencer
    Average rating

    7.18

  7. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    7.18

  8. Squad number18Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number20Player nameBlaney
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number3Player nameGent
    Average rating

    6.25

  11. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.73

  12. Squad number14Player nameBair
    Average rating

    5.69

  13. Squad number30Player nameFerrie
    Average rating

    5.14

  14. Squad number12Player namePaton
    Average rating

    3.86

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameHemming
    Average rating

    9.11

  2. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    9.05

  3. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    8.95

  4. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    8.95

  5. Squad number10Player nameMcMenamin
    Average rating

    8.84

  6. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    8.83

  7. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    8.76

  8. Squad number9Player nameMandron
    Average rating

    8.72

  9. Squad number15Player nameBoyd-Munce
    Average rating

    8.39

  10. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    8.38

  11. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    8.38

  12. Squad number2Player nameBolton
    Average rating

    8.36

  13. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    8.23

  14. Squad number20Player nameOlusanya
    Average rating

    8.14

  15. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    8.07

  16. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    8.00

