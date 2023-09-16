Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2AberdeenAberdeen0

Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen: First Liam Boyce goal for a year helps Hearts to vital win

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts' Liam Boyce celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park
Liam Boyce's first goal since August 2022 helped Hearts to victory

Liam Boyce's first goal for more than a year helped Hearts to a significant victory in the Scottish Premiership and extended Aberdeen's winless start to the campaign.

Yutaro Oda's deflected strike in the first half edged Steven Naismith's side in front, and Boyce capitalised on slack defending to ensure a first win since the opening day of the season for Hearts.

It was an important moment for the Northern Irishman, who missed almost all of last season with a knee injury, and his manager, who officially became the club's figurehead during the international break.

Hearts' second Premiership win moves them up to fifth while Aberdeen are second bottom and still without a league win, having only won two of their last 13 games since Barry Robson officially stepped up from interim head coach last season.

That backdrop meant both sides came into the game under pressure, and the difference came in both boxes. Hearts were able to defend theirs relatively comfortably, and they were more threatening when they had the ball.

"[The win] It's been a long time coming," Boyce told BBC Scotland. "I think we caused them a lot of problems today and I thought we were solid and deserved the victory.

"Making runs off the ball and making decisions much better with the ball. I think that was the main difference today in how we played."

There was a touch of fortune about Oda's opener as it deflected off James McGarry on its way in, but Aberdeen could not point to bad luck for the crucial second goal.

Richard Jensen was robbed in his own box, and then Jamie McGrath forced his own goalkeeper Kelle Roos into a reaction save, and Boyce was lurking to stroke in the rebound and grab his first goal since August 2022.

Kenneth Vargas had by that point rattled the post with a forceful strike from distance, and although Hearts did not create a huge number of chances, they did more than enough to clinch a vital victory.

Player of the match - Liam Boyce

Hearts' Liam Boyce celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park
Boyce was involved in both goals and proved a strong presence in attack for Hearts

Big win for Naismith, frantic Aberdeen - analysis

Hearts needed this win in front of their own fans. The Naismith-Frankie McAvoy managerial duo that started the season due to Uefa regulations had fans scratching their heads, and now Naismith is officially the figurehead after the Conference League exit, it is almost a chance to reset.

His inexperience as a manager means one good performance will not convince the Tynecastle faithful, but this was more promising. The back four looked strong and robust amid recent concerns about set-pieces, while Cammy Devlin was excellent in midfield.

There were glimpses of some of the neat play and tempo Naismith is trying to bring, though it was only evident in fits and starts. Boyce getting on the scoresheet could ignite his campaign, and he was effective up top.

As for Aberdeen, it's difficult to know where to start. Robson always mentions speed, but that message seems to have been taken literally because from back to front, they have been frantic this season.

It means a disjointed defence, a rushed midfield which consistently gives the ball away or resorts to long passes, which means Bojan Miovski and Duk are often left chasing the ball about up top.

Duk in particular looks frustrated, and extended his run without a goal to 14 games. But he is feeding from scraps right now.

Robson made the point pre-match that his defenders have only this week all met each other after a flurry of late signings, and that is a mitigating circumstance as he tries to integrate 13 new faces.

The problem is there is no clear sign of what Aberdeen are trying to do more generally. If that doesn't change quickly, there will be trouble ahead.

What they said

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith: "The game changed on the first goal because we can have a bit more control and the players get more confident. But for us, the group are really good and receptive to what we want to do. It's just about belief.

"It could've been a really nervy occasion because of the results. So the players could have taken the easy option, but we were brave, which gave us opportunities."

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "We weren't at our best defensively and weren't at our best going forward. We lacked a bit of cohesion. I didn't think there was much in the game in the first half.

"Second half we changed to 4-3-3 and I thought we were the better team for the first 10 or 15 minutes without being brilliant. Then Hearts get another goal and it becomes really difficult after that."

What's next?

Hearts host St Mirren next Saturday (15:00 BST) while Aberdeen open their Europa Conference League group stage campaign away to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday (17:45), followed by a home league game against Ross County on Sunday (15:00).

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 13AtkinsonBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSibbickat 65'minutes
  • 2KentBooked at 30mins
  • 15Rowles
  • 3Kingsley
  • 14Devlin
  • 5HaringBooked at 11minsSubstituted forNieuwenhofat 50'minutes
  • 11OdaSubstituted forForrestat 33'minutes
  • 10BoyceBooked at 32minsSubstituted forGrantat 65'minutes
  • 77Vargas
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 6Baningime
  • 7Grant
  • 8Nieuwenhof
  • 12McGovern
  • 17Forrest
  • 21Sibbick
  • 22Denholm
  • 25Tait
  • 51Lowry

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Roos
  • 6Gartenmann
  • 33RubezicBooked at 61mins
  • 5Jensen
  • 2Devlin
  • 10ClarksonBooked at 25minsSubstituted forGuèyeat 67'minutes
  • 4Shinnie
  • 15McGarrySubstituted forDuncanat 57'minutes
  • 7McGrathSubstituted forBarronat 67'minutes
  • 11Henriques de Barros Lopes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forSoklerat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 8Barron
  • 14Guèye
  • 17Hayes
  • 19Sokler
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 27MacDonald
  • 31Doohan
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
18,626

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Calem Nieuwenhof (Heart of Midlothian).

  4. Post update

    Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Connor Barron.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kelle Roos.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.

  8. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian).

  11. Post update

    Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Frankie Kent.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pape Guèye with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).

  17. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pape Guèye (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duk.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zander Clark.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

SibbickToby Sibbick

with an average of 7.10

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    7.10

  2. Squad number8Player nameNieuwenhof
    Average rating

    7.10

  3. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.06

  4. Squad number77Player nameVargas
    Average rating

    6.79

  5. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    6.66

  6. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number11Player nameOda
    Average rating

    6.59

  8. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    6.38

  10. Squad number13Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    6.33

  11. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.30

  12. Squad number2Player nameKent
    Average rating

    6.23

  13. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.96

  14. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    5.82

  15. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    5.74

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    6.13

  2. Squad number6Player nameGartenmann
    Average rating

    5.96

  3. Squad number33Player nameRubezic
    Average rating

    5.72

  4. Squad number5Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.70

  5. Squad number10Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    5.65

  6. Squad number15Player nameMcGarry
    Average rating

    5.63

  7. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.55

  8. Squad number4Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.46

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.30

  10. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    5.22

  11. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    4.94

  12. Squad number14Player nameGuèye
    Average rating

    3.43

  13. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    3.34

  14. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    3.23

  15. Squad number19Player nameSokler
    Average rating

    3.19

