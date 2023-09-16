Close menu
League One
WiganWigan Athletic15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage7421105514
2Bolton6411127513
3Exeter741294513
4Port Vale6411710-313
5Portsmouth633092712
6Cambridge640284412
7Oxford Utd640297212
8Lincoln City6321106411
9Barnsley6312147710
10Wycombe631269-310
11Derby630311839
12Blackpool62314409
13Peterborough630389-19
14Shrewsbury630346-29
15Northampton621356-17
16Leyton Orient7214612-67
17Charlton620479-26
18Bristol Rovers613268-26
19Carlisle713368-26
20Wigan631210732
21Reading620445-12
22Burton602429-72
23Fleetwood6015310-71
24Cheltenham601508-81
