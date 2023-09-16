Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|5
|6
|15
|2
|Preston
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|13
|3
|Ipswich
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|7
|4
|12
|4
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|11
|5
|Hull
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|11
|6
|Norwich
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|8
|6
|10
|7
|Southampton
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|16
|-5
|10
|8
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|8
|9
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|7
|10
|Plymouth
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|7
|11
|Coventry
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|7
|2
|7
|12
|West Brom
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|9
|1
|7
|13
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|7
|14
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|15
|Leeds
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|7
|0
|6
|16
|Stoke
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|17
|QPR
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|18
|Watford
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|5
|2
|5
|19
|Cardiff
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|4
|20
|Rotherham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|4
|21
|Huddersfield
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|4
|22
|Swansea
|5
|0
|2
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|2
|23
|Sheff Wed
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|1
|24
|Middlesbrough
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|11
|-8
|1
