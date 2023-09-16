Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6501115615
2Preston541083513
3Ipswich5401117412
4Birmingham532073411
5Hull6321107311
6Norwich5311148610
7Southampton63121116-510
8Bristol City52215508
9Sunderland52129547
10Plymouth52128537
11Coventry61419727
12West Brom521210917
13Millwall521245-17
14Blackburn521268-27
15Leeds51317706
16Stoke520356-16
17QPR520358-36
18Watford51227525
19Cardiff5113810-24
20Rotherham5113711-44
21Huddersfield5113410-64
22Swansea502369-32
23Sheff Wed501449-51
24Middlesbrough5014311-81
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport