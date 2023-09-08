Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Antony has made four appearances for Manchester United this season

Manchester United's Antony has appeared on Brazilian TV to deny allegations of assault, saying "I never attacked any woman".

Speaking Fofocalizando, on the Brazilian network SBT, the 23-year-old forward said "the truth will come out".

A police investigation has been opened following allegations of domestic abuse against his former girlfriend.

He is also facing further allegations of assault made by a woman in an interview with a Brazilian TV channel.

Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations external-link made by Antony's ex-partner on Monday.

Both Greater Manchester Police and Sao Paulo Police are looking into the claims, which Antony has denied.

In a lengthy interview he denied a series of allegations that have been made against him.

Asked about violence towards women, he said: "It's totally wrong, 100% wrong. I have a mother, a sister. I would never want this to happen to them."

He added: "It was difficult [being cut from the national team]. It made me really sad, because it's something that I'm 100% sure is not true. It's not easy, we work and fight to make our dreams come true, even more so when we wear the Brazilian team shirt."

Antony has been accused of attacking his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin "with a headbutt" in a Manchester hotel room on 15 January, leaving her with a cut head that needed treatment by a doctor.

She alleges she was also punched in the chest, causing damage to a silicone breast implant, which required corrective surgery.

Antony previously said on social media about Cavallin's claims: "I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made."

Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banker, has also claimed in a short clip released by Brazil's Record TV that she hit her head when "pushed against a wall" by Antony at his house in Manchester in October 2022. The full interview with Lana is due to be released in Brazil this weekend.

Manchester United said they were taking Monday's allegations "seriously", while Brazil dropped him from their squad after "facts became public" that "need to be investigated". The Red Devils have not commented on the latest claims or clarified whether Antony will be selected for their next fixture against Brighton on Saturday 16 September.

Earlier this week Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was "aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report".