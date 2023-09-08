Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Carlisle were promoted to League One last season but have won just one of their opening six games

Carlisle United say club shareholders are in "advanced negotiations" with an American group over investment into the League One side.

Florida-based businessman Tom Piatak and members of his family have entered a period of exclusivity with the club.

Speaking about the talks last month, Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: "I think it could be good for the club."

Members of Carlisle United Supporters Club are set to meet the potential investors on 24 September.

"As confirmed previously, we continue to be contacted by parties expressing interest in the club," said a joint statement external-link by Carlisle and its shareholders.

"The message to those parties is that the shareholders are unable to progress any discussions whilst they are in a period of legal exclusivity with another party.

"We ask fans to be patient and understanding during this time."