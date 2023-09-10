Last updated on .From the section Scotland

150th Anniversary Heritage Match: Scotland v England Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 12 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

A meeting with the Auld Enemy at Hampden taking second billing?

Well, it is just a friendly between the serious business of Euro 2024 qualifying, but it is England...

Steve Clarke doesn't like to make too many changes and the manager is loyal to long-serving squad members. Not too many first-choice picks will want rested for a game like this either.

So, will it be a case of the same again after Friday's comfortable victory in Cyprus or is it a chance for a few of those who have been waiting patiently to show what they can do?

What would your team be for the match on Tuesday?