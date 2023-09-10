Scotland v England: Who makes your starting XI for Hampden friendly?
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
|150th Anniversary Heritage Match: Scotland v England
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 12 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
A meeting with the Auld Enemy at Hampden taking second billing?
Well, it is just a friendly between the serious business of Euro 2024 qualifying, but it is England...
Steve Clarke doesn't like to make too many changes and the manager is loyal to long-serving squad members. Not too many first-choice picks will want rested for a game like this either.
So, will it be a case of the same again after Friday's comfortable victory in Cyprus or is it a chance for a few of those who have been waiting patiently to show what they can do?
What would your team be for the match on Tuesday?
Pick your Scotland XI to face England
