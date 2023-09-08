Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ben Clark is a product of The New Saints' academy

The New Saints secured their place in the fourth round of the Scottish Challenge Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Hibernian B.

Saints were ahead inside five minutes when captain Darren McGregor headed Danny Redmond's cross into his own net.

The Welsh champions doubled their lead before the break when Ben Clark fired home Adrian Cieslewicz;'s cross.

Craig Harrison's men sealed their win when ex-Aston Villa striker Brad Young scored his first goal for the club.