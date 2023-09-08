Close menu

Mohamed Salah: Saudi Pro League chief Michael Emenalo says door not closed on Liverpool forward move

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Salah joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017

The door to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah joining the Saudi Pro League is not closed, says the SPL director of football Michael Emenalo.

Al-Ittihad had a £150m offer for the 31-year-old rejected last week, with the Reds insisting he was not for sale.

A move for Salah did not materialise before the SPL transfer window closed on 7 September.

"First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet," Emenalo told Sky Sports.external-link

The bid for Salah, who signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool last summer, was for in excess of £100m, with add-ons taking it up to £150m.

Emenalo added: "I've said before, privately and publicly that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL] and that includes Salah."But we have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. That's what we're there for, it's what the SPL has been refined to do - bring professionalism, respect of efficiencies, and to do things in a competent way."

The Al-Ittihad offer came just before the English transfer window closed on 1 September and gave Liverpool little time to bring in a replacement.

Nevertheless, the Reds, and manager Jurgen Klopp, maintained Salah would be staying at the club.

"You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it," said Klopp after his side beat Aston Villa on 3 September. "He is our player and wants to play here."

Salah scored against Villa to take his tally for Liverpool to 188 goals in 309 games.

"If it didn't happen, it's not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool," added Emenalo.

"It's because certain things that need to align for all the parties involved in the process didn't align.

"Nobody is angry, we move on, but we absolutely close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well - and it brings Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League we will all be very grateful."

  • Comment posted by Oddbod, today at 20:18

    Salah turns down £1.5m per/week to stay at Liverpool.

    This is the Power of Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 20:17

    Why did they leave it until deadline day? If they really wanted him, they wouldn’t have left it until then. Salah will decide when he’s ready for a retirement paycheque, not their league.

  • Comment posted by Soots, today at 20:17

    Has anyone noticed that the Man City friendly Saudia Arabia league hast tried to unsettle any of their players. Sniffs of something dodgy

  • Comment posted by Anfield Red 7, today at 20:16

    He’ll go in January or next summer and the Reds’ fans will wish him all the best.

    The amount of cash we’ll receive for him will ensure we get another prolific 20+ goals a season, no doubt, guaranteed.

    Everyone wins!

    YNWA!

  • Comment posted by bigjohnny, today at 20:11

    He'll be gone in January. The lad wants to win trophies

    • Reply posted by Kankurette, today at 20:16

      Kankurette replied:
      He already has.

  • Comment posted by Johnny234, today at 20:11

    The absolutely no doubt Salah has been one of the reds best ever players, but the fact is he's not the player he was 18 months ago and for £200m+ LFC should take he Saudis hand off at the elbow.

  • Comment posted by Bitter ronniebarker, today at 20:10

    The long goodbye has begun... The unravelling of the Klopp empire gathers pace.

  • Comment posted by SuperManc1965, today at 20:08

    The Fans of the Saudi feeder club are a bit of a turmoil.

  • Comment posted by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Park, today at 20:07

    It`s all a bit pointless speculating, will he , won`t he ?
    I get the impression he would rather play in Europe for a few more seasons.
    BBC should run a HYS when there is something concrete to report about a move.

  • Comment posted by dsf, today at 20:05

    Take 200 million for Salah and bring in Osimhen.

  • Comment posted by offshore stooge, today at 20:02

    The SPL is a retirement club for old pros to make a few bob

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 20:00

    Perhaps,just perhaps,he doesn't want to play In Saudi Arabia.

    Anyone considered that ?

    • Reply posted by 20 titles still the best, today at 20:07

      20 titles still the best replied:
      so a Muslim would not want to play in the centre of the Muslim faith on mega bucks and heralded as a hero sure he doesn't want to play there

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 20:00

    Think he'll end up there, they'll find it difficult to turn down 200m in Jan or next summer

    • Reply posted by Pompey mike, today at 20:03

      Pompey mike replied:
      Totally. Only reason he didn't go this window was Liverpool had no time to replace him.

  • Comment posted by arashikage, today at 19:56

    Liverpool will get the same offer next Summer, but at least it gives them a season to line up someone like Bowen, Chiesa or Raphinha as a replacement.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 20:01

      saddletramp replied:
      Who ?

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 19:51

    If they offer £200m cash before next seasons transfer window. Then deal

    If not. Not.

    If Kane is £100m with one year on contract

    Hey.

  • Comment posted by John H, today at 19:50

    I am fed up with all of this. He dosent want to stay, LPL get the money but now the Saudi money has disrupted everything in the Premier. The Powers say not.Players coming to the end see massive pay days they could not have imagined good for them but teams/players in the lower divisions and the game dosent benefit.
    It dosent stop with football,they will be after Tennis/Cricket and maybe Rugby.

    >

  • Comment posted by Evanhelpus, today at 19:49

    Of course he is going to go and finish his career with a massive payday. Liverpool will have known this for some time and presumably already have his replacement in mind to spend the unbelievable fee they will get for a 31 year old.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 19:56

      Rob replied:
      It won't end his international career either.

  • Comment posted by 3qa6esn5, today at 19:49

    Why would any player want to play in footballs version of the Harlem Globe Trotters? Oh wait . . . Is that Abba I can hear? Money money money. Where's the FFP? Same rules as City then

    • Reply posted by 93 20, today at 19:53

      93 20 replied:
      Any particular reason for picking city out? You could have picked Trafford, Chelsea, or Arsenal ?

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 19:45

    It's over
    Salah is staying at Liverpool and not moving to an Arabic country

    • Reply posted by man utd fan, today at 19:59

      man utd fan replied:
      why not
      hes arab himself

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:44

    A roundabout way of saying we'll like Salah to join us next year

