The Football Association of Moldova said Mitul was one of their best players

Moldova international Violeta Mitul has died aged 26 after a "tragic accident while on a mountain hike with club-mates".

The defender joined Einherji in Iceland in the spring and her club and Uefa said she passed away external-link earlier this week.

A statement from Einherji added Mitul "was kind, energetic and an exemplary footballer".

Mitul, who had previously played for Apulia Trani in Italy and La Solana in Spain, earned 40 caps for Moldova.

The Moldovan FA called Mitul "one of the best players of the women's national team".

Moldova are ranked the 114th best side in women's international football by Fifa and did not qualify for the World Cup.

Mitul also won the Moldovan Cup with Alga Tiraspol and Romanian Cup with Vasas Femina.