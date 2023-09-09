Last updated on .From the section Football

Jonny le Quesne's goal clamed any nerves of a hot day in St Helier

Two second-half goals saw Jersey Bulls beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 for a third successive league victory.

Lorne Bickley and Miguel Carvalho had chances to give Jersey the lead before the half time interval at Springfield.

Adam Trotter broke the deadlock six minutes after the break as he blasted in low from the edge of the box after Luke Watson's header had been cleared.

Jonny le Quesne sealed the win late on as he got on the end of Jake Mulholland's ball over the defence.

The win for Jersey Bulls moves them up to third place in Combined Counties Premier League South.