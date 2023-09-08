Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ebony Salmon made her England debut in 2021

Women's Super League club Aston Villa have re-signed striker Ebony Salmon from Houston Dash.

The 22-year-old, who started her career with Villa before leaving the club to join Manchester United in 2018, has signed a three-year contract.

Salmon, capped four times by England, has also played for Bristol City and Racing Louisville.

"Ebony is someone I've worked with before and is someone with huge potential," said Villa boss Carl Ward.

"She's got pace, power and the ability to change a game."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.