Women's Champions League - Qualifying First Round
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3Paris FC FémininesParis FC Féminines3
Paris FC Féminines win 4-2 on penalties

Arsenal 3-3 Paris FC (2-4 on penalties): Gunners knocked out of Women's Champions League

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo opened her competitive Arsenal account but missed a shootout penalty in her second game since joining from Manchester United

Arsenal suffered a shock exit in the qualifying stages of the Women's Champions League as they were beaten on penalties by French side Paris FC.

The Gunners, who reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, came from 2-0 and 3-2 behind to force a shootout after extra time.

However, Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saved from Arsenal's England striker Alessia Russo and Frida Maanum as the underdogs won 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Mathilde Bourdieu scored twice in two minutes early in the second half to put Paris firmly in control but Russo's first Arsenal goal pulled one back before Jen Beattie's header levelled matters deep into stoppage time.

Paris led again in the second half of extra time through Julie Soyer's fine first-time finish, only for summer signing Russo's fabulous 25-yarder to bring Arsenal level again.

However, Nnadozie - who did not save a single spot-kick in Nigeria's World Cup shootout defeat by England in the summer - was Paris' hero as they progressed on penalties.

More Champions League agony for Arsenal

For the second time in just over four months, Arsenal suffered Champions League heartbreak after a gruelling tie that went the distance - but this was a far cry from May's semi-final exit to German giants VfL Wolfsburg.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall will be deeply unhappy at how his side, who came so close to reaching last season's final, could be humbled at such an early stage of the competition but they could have few complaints.

Having breezed past Swedish side Linkoping in their opening qualifier, this was a step up against a Paris side who have finished third in the French top flight for two seasons running behind Lyon and Paris St-Germain.

Arsenal went closest in the first half with a Lotte Wubben-Moy header cleared off the line, and Paris had barely created a chance before taking the lead in slightly fortunate fashion 11 minutes after the interval.

Clara Mateo's intended cross hit the far post and bounced nicely for Bourdieu to nod home a header that was ruled to have crossed the line despite being caught by recovering Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

With Arsenal rattled, Bourdieu doubled the lead a minute later, steering a cool finish between Zinsberger's legs from Gaetane Thiney's through ball almost straight from the restart.

But Eidevall brought Russo off the bench and she robbed Teninsoun Sissoko in the area to open her Gunners account before another substitute, Beattie, rewarded incessant pressure by heading home Katie McCabe's inviting cross six minutes into time added on.

In extra time, Paris needed Thiney's goalline clearance to prevent an embarrassing Nnadozie own goal as she almost punched a corner into her own net, but they led again when Soyer tucked home Louise Fleury's cross.

Russo, showing why Arsenal were so desperate to sign her from Manchester United, hauled them level again with a stunning strike from distance and set up a golden chance for Maanum to win it, but she headed over from six yards.

That miss proved costly as both players involved were denied from the spot by Nnadozie and despite Zinsberger also saving one in the shootout, Louna Ribadeira stroked home Paris FC's winning penalty.

The French side progress to the final qualifying stage of the competition where Russo's former club Manchester United are among the opponents who could lie in wait.

Russo will have not expected to have been eliminated from Europe's premier competition so quickly after switching clubs, while Eidevall will face questions about why he did not include her from the start.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 10Little
  • 28IlestedtSubstituted forBeattieat 90+3'minutes
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forMcCabeat 60'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 19FoordSubstituted forHurtigat 59'minutesBooked at 99mins
  • 24Lacasse
  • 13WältiSubstituted forPelovaat 59'minutes
  • 7CatleyBooked at 87minsSubstituted forKühlat 109'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forRussoat 60'minutes
  • 12Maanum

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 9Mead
  • 14D'Angelo
  • 15McCabe
  • 17Hurtig
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Kühl
  • 23Russo
  • 40Williams
  • 53Lia

Paris FC Féminines

  • 16Nnadozie
  • 23SissokoSubstituted forHocineat 93'minutes
  • 27Soyer
  • 3BogaertBooked at 81minsSubstituted forAbdullinaat 81'minutes
  • 4KorosecSubstituted forCorbozat 63'minutes
  • 11DufourSubstituted forRibadeiraat 76'minutes
  • 17Thiney
  • 19GrebovalBooked at 43mins
  • 15Le MouëlSubstituted forN'Dongalaat 105'minutes
  • 10Matéo
  • 9BourdieuBooked at 60minsSubstituted forFleuryat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 1Marques
  • 2Hocine
  • 5Hunter
  • 7Fleury
  • 8Corboz
  • 18N'Dongala
  • 20Ribadeira
  • 21Abdullina
  • 31Sidibé
  • 40Pouplet
Referee:
Kristina Georgieva
Comments

Join the conversation

197 comments

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:29

    Oh well - at least a few of the players will be more available for their expert punditry & insights in the mens game - we can look forward to that!!!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:23

    Not even PSG, but Paris FC. Ouch.

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 18:29

      Viva Espana replied:
      Allez les Bleues!

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 17:23

    Russo waits another year to play Champions League....

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:14

      Wee Brian replied:
      She was playing in the Champions League today.

  • Comment posted by Big Gary, today at 17:22

    Hard Luck Arsenal, I wonder if Alessia is regretting her decision to leave Man Utd yet.

    • Reply posted by gerald niblet, today at 17:24

      gerald niblet replied:
      She should have started

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 17:32

    That will be Mary Earps staying at OT

    • Reply posted by Slinxy, today at 17:56

      Slinxy replied:
      Leigh Sports Village...

  • Comment posted by colt seavers, today at 17:53

    There were higher attendances during covid

    • Reply posted by euclides, today at 18:45

      euclides replied:
      But no one was allowed to attend football matches during covid.
      Oh, nevermind.. I get the joke now!

  • Comment posted by Gavin farrell, today at 17:28

    Jonas eidevall must be feeling nervous about his position as manager. When bookies have you odds on against a little known team and you look second best for periods of the match one must question his management. Also being the big spenders in the women's superleague I would really question has he got the true nous to really bring arsenal forward

    • Reply posted by Slinxy, today at 18:01

      Slinxy replied:
      He's got rid of some fan favs and "big" names to bring in his players... challenging for trophies should be a given for Arsenal ladies for any manager.. but he seems to be struggling to get them over the line.

  • Comment posted by jacksox, today at 17:51

    Look at that crowd as well... He must have been devastated! Back to usual no one watches no one cares.

  • Comment posted by thru the wind and pain, today at 17:54

    Fan's should be offered their money back (must total at least £140!).

  • Comment posted by Donkey, today at 17:28

    At least Russo will go down as Arsenal's top scorer in this seasons cl. I wonder if she wants a transfer back to OT now.

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, today at 17:50

    Commiserations to Arsenal and congratulations to Glasgow for qualifying for the next round

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 18:37

      Viva Espana replied:
      and congratulations to Paris FC for qualifying for the next round

  • Comment posted by Borodan, today at 17:36

    What a shame for Russo...

    • Reply posted by euclides, today at 17:38

      euclides replied:
      There's always next year..

  • Comment posted by Lj, today at 17:24

    Enjoy that Russo

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, today at 17:46

    Was gutted I couldn't get a ticket , oh wait.

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, today at 17:26

    In all fairness Paris FC are a lot better than people give them credit for. But that was poor from Arsenal

    • Reply posted by Ed80, today at 17:59

      Ed80 replied:
      7 of the 17 Arsenal players today were either in the WC final or 3rd place play-off 20 days ago. Because the WC was a month later than necessary Arsenal didn't have a single friendly and were on a plastic pitch they'd never have to play on in the UK.

      Paris had 2 players at the WC who both went out early, had time to play 4 friendlies and are used to artificial pitches.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 17:22

    Excellent.

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 17:31

    Paris FC have a very basic grasp of the footballing basics but that was too much for the Arsenal women team.
    What was the attendance?

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 17:35

      bensondog replied:
      Th crux of the biscuit below has indicated 14 so the WCup has definitely made an impact

  • Comment posted by northman, today at 17:44

    Bet Earps is glad she’s still in the Champions League

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 17:47

      Sulky replied:
      Have you bought her shirt yet.........

  • Comment posted by cubalijka1, today at 18:03

    But but but according to Ellen White - England Lionesses' success will have lasting legacy, but sadly not reflected in attendances.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 17:25

    Ooh la la la

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th September 2023

  • Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3Paris FC FémininesParis FC Féminines3
    Paris FC Féminines win 4-2 on penalties
  • Ferencvárosi TC WomenFerencvárosi TC Women7Spartak Myjava WomenSpartak Myjava Women0
  • Mura WomenMura Women7Ljuboten WomenLjuboten Women1
  • SFK 2000 WomenSFK 2000 Women5Flora WomenFlora Women3
  • Shelbourne LadiesShelbourne Ladies3Cardiff City WomenCardiff City Women0
  • BIIK Kazygurt WomenBIIK Kazygurt Women4Cliftonville LadiesCliftonville Ladies2
  • Hajvalia WomenHajvalia Women0Fomget Gençlik WomenFomget Gençlik Women6
  • HB Køge WomenHB Køge Women3KÍ WomenKÍ Women1
  • Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile1Eintracht Frankfurt LadiesEintracht Frankfurt Ladies1
    Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies win 5-4 on penalties
  • SK Sturm Graz WomenSK Sturm Graz Women0Stjarnan WomenStjarnan Women0
    Stjarnan Women win 7-6 on penalties
  • Brøndby IF WomenBrøndby IF Women2Minsk WomenMinsk Women1
  • Lokomotiv Stara Zagora WomenLokomotiv Stara Zagora Women0GKS Katowice WomenGKS Katowice Women0
    GKS Katowice Women win 3-1 on penalties

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women65101911816
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines6312115610
3Real Madrid Femenino62229638
4Vllaznia Femra6006128-270

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies64201951414
2Roma Femminile6411168813
3St. Pölten Women6114722-154
4Slavia Prague Women602418-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women64111951413
2Lyon Féminines6321106411
3Juventus Femminile62319369
4Zürich Women6006226-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino65012962315
2FC Bayern München Ladies6501147715
3Benfica Women6204821-136
4Rosengård Women6006320-170
View full Women's Champions League tables

