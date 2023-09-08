Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Roberts proud of 'incredible' journey to 50 Wales caps

Euro 2024 qualifier: Latvia v Wales Venue: Skonto Stadium, Riga Date: Monday, 11 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text Highlights: Match of the Day Wales. BBC One Wales from 22:40 BST and later on demand

Wales defender Connor Roberts reaches his 50-cap milestone having once doubted whether he was good enough to make his mark in the professional game.

Roberts, 27, came through the ranks at Swansea City and featured for the club during the final season of their seven-year Premier League stay.

He did not make his Swansea debut until he was 22 following loan spells at Yeovil, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough.

"There was many a time at Middlesbrough and Bristol where I laid in my bed on my own miles away from my family thinking 'maybe I ain't good enough to be a footballer'" he said.

"Now I have nearly 50 caps for my country and no-one can ever take that away from me.

"I've had some unbelievable experiences - a World Cup, a Euros, a couple of goals and a load of happy times in the Wales jersey. So hopefully that can continue for a couple of years at least."

Roberts, now back in the Premier League with Burnley, insists it is naive to expect Wales to qualify for every major tournament.

Wales have reached the last two European Championships and the 2022 World Cup after ending a 58-year wait to play at a major tournament.

But Rob Page's side's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 were dented following defeats to Armenia and Turkey in June

Wales travel to Latvia on Monday knowing victory is essential to maintain hopes of automatic qualification, although being a top-tier team in the last edition of the Nations League will offer them the safety net of a play-off place.

"I think there's a bit of a determination to not feel like we did after those previous two games," added Roberts.

Boss Page praises Wales reaction before 'big, big game' in Latvia

"The only way to not feel like that is to win the game or to play well. It's just remembering what got us to be performing well and to qualify for big competitions and to win games before.

"That is hard work and dedication, but I think we would be naive to think that we're going to qualify for every single tournament going forward and win loads of games.

"We are still a small nation in the grand scheme of things. So we have to keep our feet on the ground and realise where we've come from."