Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Spain U21Spain U2120:00Scotland U21Scotland U21
Venue: Nuevo Estadio de La Victoria

Spain U21 v Scotland U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Monday 11th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia U2121102024
2Norway U2111007073
3Republic of Ireland U2111003213
4Italy U2110100001
5Türkiye U21100123-10
6San Marino U21200209-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2111006063
2Hungary U2111002023
3Belgium U2110100001
4Kazakhstan U21201102-21
5Scotland U2100000000
6Malta U21100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2111003033
2North Macedonia U2111001013
3Georgia U2111002023
4Sweden U2121015143
5Moldova U21210134-13
6Gibraltar U213003110-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U2111003033
2Kosovo U21210123-13
3Bulgaria U2110101101
4Estonia U21201113-21
5Germany U2100000000
6Israel U2100000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania U2111002113
2Finland U2100000000
3Montenegro U2100000000
4Romania U2100000000
5Switzerland U2100000000
6Armenia U21100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2111003033
2Luxembourg U21210113-23
3Azerbaijan U2100000000
4Serbia U2100000000
5Ukraine U2100000000
6Northern Ireland U21100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands U2121105414
2Portugal U2111003033
3Belarus U21403145-13
4Andorra U21403136-33
5Greece U2110101101
6Croatia U2100000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2111004043
2Slovenia U21210125-33
3Austria U2110101101
4Cyprus U2110101101
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2121104314
2Wales U2110102201
3Czech Rep U2100000000
4Iceland U2100000000
5Lithuania U21100112-10
