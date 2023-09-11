Spain U21 v Scotland U21

Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Latvia U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Norway U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|3
|Republic of Ireland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Italy U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Türkiye U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|6
|San Marino U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Hungary U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Belgium U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Kazakhstan U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|5
|Scotland U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Malta U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|North Macedonia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Georgia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Sweden U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Moldova U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Poland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Kosovo U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|3
|Bulgaria U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Estonia U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|5
|Germany U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Israel U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Albania U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Finland U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Montenegro U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Romania U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Switzerland U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Armenia U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Luxembourg U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|3
|Azerbaijan U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Serbia U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ukraine U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Northern Ireland U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Faroe Islands U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Portugal U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Belarus U21
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|Andorra U21
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|5
|Greece U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Croatia U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Slovenia U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|3
|Austria U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Cyprus U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Wales U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Czech Rep U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Iceland U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Lithuania U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
