Wrexham have signed veteran former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher on a free transfer following his departure from Dundee United.

The 36-year-old arrives after a failed bid to recruit Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong.

There is as of yet no sign of a return for forward Paul Mullin, who punctured a lung on Wrexham's pre-season in the United States.

"Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience," said Fletcher.

"I'm 36, I'm still fit and still raring to go.

"One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the club, and if I can help with that then great.

"I don't think you cannot see what has been happening at Wrexham - it's been a great experience for the fans, players and owners so hopefully we can continue that."

Fletcher was Burnley's record £3m signing when he joined them in 2009, and he went on to sign for twice that much at Wolverhampton Wanderers before Sunderland paid £12m for him in 2012.

Stints at Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and then Dundee United followed before the Shrewsbury-born player filled the gap up front at the Stok Racecourse.

Wrexham lie 13th in the League Two table after their return to the Football League as they look forward to hosting Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, 9 September.

Manager Phil Parkinson said: "I'm really pleased with the addition of Steve to the squad.

"He's missed football through pre-season, but he's trained today with the lads and it's good to have him on board.

"His pedigree speaks for itself, and he's played most of his career at a very high level. He's an excellent professional and that's really important to fit in with the group here."

More to follow.