Michael Appleton had been out of work since leaving Blackpool, then in the Championship, in January

League One club Charlton Athletic have appointed former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton as their new head coach.

He replaces Dean Holden, who was sacked on 27 August after the Addicks lost four of their first five league games at the start of the season.

The 47-year-old, who has also had stints managing Oxford United and Lincoln City among others, has agreed a two-year contract at The Valley.

Appleton become Charlton's fifth different boss in two and a half years.

The south-east London club are 16th in the table, six points off the play-offs and four points above the relegation zone, after six games of the campaign.

Charlton's technical director Andy Scott said Appleton has a "winning mentality" and is a coach "who knows what it takes to get a team promoted".

"Michael demonstrated very clearly that he would have the ability to take the current group and mould them into a successful team," Scott told the club website. external-link

"He has worked at the very top level so he understands what high standards are required to win.

"He has had many positive and negative experiences as a manager that have shaped him into the coach that we believe will be the best person for the job.

Appleton had been out of work since being sacked by Blackpool, then in the Championship, in January, having won seven of his 29 games during what was his second spell in charge of the Tangerines.

Jason Pearce had been in charge of Charlton on an interim basis following Holden's departure, overseeing a 2-1 win over Fleetwood and a defeat at Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy.

