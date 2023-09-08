Last updated on .From the section Wales

Chris Mepham said a clean sheet against South Korea showed Wales are "more than good enough to get results"

Euro 2024 qualifier: Latvia v Wales Venue: Skonto Stadium, Riga Date: Monday, 11 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text Highlights: Match of the Day Wales. BBC One Wales from 22:40 BST and later on demand

Wales' Chris Mepham says it is important the players have Robert Page's back before their "must-win" Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia.

His comments came after Wales' goalless friendly with South Korea at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

After defeats by Turkey and Armenia in June, manager Page is now under pressure for a win in Latvia on Monday.

"We're responsible, as a manager you can only give so much," said the defender.

"I think we've had a couple of moments last couple of games: Kieffer (Moore) and Joe (Morrell) getting sent off, its been tough for us.

"It's down to us to go out on the pitch and deliver.

"It was important that we have his back and we show that we're more than good enough to get results."

Mepham also looked ahead to Monday's Euro's qualifier in Latvia.

"It's must win - I think we know that," he said.

"You don't want to put needless pressure on yourself, but at the same time we're all realistic and we know that if we don't get a result then it could be a really tough campaign for us.

"We've just got to go and take the game to them and see what happens."