Newport County's in-form Will Evans has been backed for a Wales call despite his EFL award snub.

Evans has scored eight goals in his last six games, but missed out on the League Two player of the month award.

County manager Graham Coughlan branded that decision as "laughable" and believes his striker's form deserves a chance at international level.

Meanwhile the club's supporters' Trust are due to meet on 28 September to vote on two takeover bids.

Evans missed out to Swindon's Jake Young for the August award, a decision that left Coughlan baffled.

"For him not to pick up the League Two player of the month is laughable," he said.

"I'd have to question who the panel are, what they're looking at and why he hasn't won it.

"But I wouldn't hold much attention to what these so-called experts do or say."

Powys-born Evans, 26, scored just four times in 52 appearances last season as a wing-back, following a move from Cymru Premier side Bala Town, but a shift up front has yielded immediate results.

And he's been challenged to continue his scoring streak and press his case to Wales boss Robert Page.

"Will Evans should have been in the Welsh squad," said Coughlan.

"I watched Wales [against South Korea] and I just don't know what people are seeing, what people are thinking.

"The big challenge for Will is consistency, doing it week in, week out.

"We've all heard of one-month wonders and I've every confidence in Will that he can maintain it and he can carry it on.

"We just don't know how far Will can go, but it's a great journey, it's a great project, it's a great story for all the young Welsh kids and all the Welsh Premier League players to have a look at.

"He's now knocking on the door of a regular first team slot at Newport County and he's also knocking on the door of a Welsh senior international call up.

"That's an unbelievable story, if Hollywood got a hold of that it would be a brilliant tale, but it's how it carries on, how he kicks that on and brings it on to the next level.

"That's the one we'll all be sitting, waiting, and watching and there might even be a sequel to the first film."

Evans will look to score in a seventh consecutive game when Newport travel to Crawley on Saturday.

The Exiles will still be without the injured Offrande Zanzala, Kyle Jameson, Seb Palmer-Houlden and deadline day signing Matt Baker for the trip to the Broadfield Stadium.