Luis Rubiales has been president of Spain's football federation since May 2018

A Spanish prosecutor has filed a complaint with its high court against suspended football federation president Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion.

Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's Women's World Cup final win, which she says was not consensual.

Hermoso filed a legal complaint over the kiss on Tuesday.

It is now up to the court to present formal charges against the 46-year-old.

Hermoso's complaint was one of sexual assault but prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil has also added a charge of coercion when filing to the high court.

A statement from the prosecutor's office said Hermoso told Gil that her relatives had suffered pressure from Rubiales and his "professional entourage" to say that she "justified and approved what happened".

"The prosecutors request that Luis Rubiales be questioned as an accused and Jenni Hermoso as a victim," the prosecutor's office added.

It also requests that information is gathered from authorities in Australia - where the incident took place.

Prior to the kiss, Rubiales had been seen grabbing his crotch while celebrating Spain's 1-0 win over England in Sydney.

Spanish prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation on 28 August, looking into whether the incident amounts to a crime of sexual assault.

At the time, Spain's top criminal court said it was opening its investigation in light of the "unequivocal nature" of 33-year-old Hermoso's statements, saying it was necessary "to determine their legal significance".

Rubiales has refused to step down as Spanish football federation (RFEF) president since the incident, telling an extraordinary general assembly "I will not resign, I will not resign," and claiming "a social assassination is taking place".

Football's world governing body Fifa provisionally suspended Rubiales and opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

More to follow.