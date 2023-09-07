Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Michael Beale has been in charge at Rangers since November

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes it's "far too early" for talk of Ibrox manager Michael Beale losing his job and adds: "The only way to kill the noise is to win games". (Record) external-link

Wayne Rooney could become Birmingham City boss should John Eustace leave for Rangers in the event Beale does lose his job. (Record) external-link

Al-Ittihad's signing of Luiz Felipe from Real Betis came too late for Rangers' Europa League opponents to line up a replacement but also means former Celtic winger Jota could be left out of Al-Ittihad's squad for league matches. (Sun) external-link

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq were unsuccessful in a late attempt to sign Al-Ittihad's Jota on loan before the Saudi transfer window closed. (Record) external-link

Livingston are in advanced talks with two sets of potential investors from America. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Brendan Rodgers plans to take in the Scottish Highlands during the international break, having not taken the opportunity during his first spell as Celtic manager. (Sun) external-link

Hearts and Hibernian each received £644,000 for reaching the Europa Conference League play-off round. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs are expected to hold talks with Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery about the Easter Road club's managerial vacancy. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Pape Habib Gueye hopes to realise his international ambitions with Senegal after joining Aberdeen. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Steve Clarke did not seek assurances from Elliot Anderson after the English-born midfielder withdrew injured from the Scotland squad to face Cyprus and his international allegiance still not set. (Scotsman) external-link

Scotland Under-21 left-back Josh Doig says his life in Italy with Verona is "all red wines and cheeses". (Scotsman) external-link