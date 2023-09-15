Close menu
Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United19:45Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Somerset Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd4310101910
2Raith Rovers431096310
3Queen's Park53028809
4Partick Thistle421110647
5Airdrieonians420256-16
6Arbroath520368-26
7Dunfermline41214405
8Morton4103611-53
9Ayr410338-53
10Inverness CT401336-31
View full Scottish Championship table

