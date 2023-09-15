Salford City v Notts County

SalfordSalford City19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gillingham
|7
|5
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|15
|2
|Notts County
|7
|4
|2
|1
|13
|11
|2
|14
|3
|Mansfield
|7
|3
|4
|0
|14
|7
|7
|13
|4
|MK Dons
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|12
|2
|13
|5
|Swindon
|6
|3
|3
|0
|20
|11
|9
|12
|6
|Crewe
|7
|3
|3
|1
|17
|11
|6
|12
|7
|Wrexham
|7
|3
|3
|1
|17
|15
|2
|12
|8
|Barrow
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|11
|9
|Walsall
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|11
|0
|11
|10
|Crawley
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|13
|-2
|11
|11
|Wimbledon
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|6
|4
|10
|12
|Grimsby
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|13
|Newport
|7
|3
|1
|3
|15
|14
|1
|10
|14
|Morecambe
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|10
|15
|Accrington
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|10
|16
|Bradford
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|9
|17
|Stockport
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|8
|18
|Salford
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|7
|19
|Forest Green
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|7
|20
|Colchester
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|8
|0
|6
|21
|Harrogate
|7
|2
|0
|5
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|22
|Tranmere
|7
|1
|0
|6
|8
|12
|-4
|3
|23
|Sutton United
|7
|1
|0
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|3
|24
|Doncaster
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|14
|-9
|2
