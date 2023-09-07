Last updated on .From the section League Two

Crawley Town and Gillingham have been fined £2,000 and £3,000 respectively after a mass confrontation at the end of their League Two match on 19 August.

The Reds admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The Gills denied a similar charge from the Football Association.

However, the charge was proven by an independent regulatory commission, which imposed both sanctions.

Meanwhile, Gills assistant manager David Livermore has been handed a four-match touchline ban and fined £1,400 after admitting his behaviour at the Broadfield Stadium was improper and violent.

The former Millwall midfielder was shown a yellow card by referee Edward Duckworth following the incident.

The Gills won the game 1-0 through a first-half own goal by Crawley defender Harry Ransom.