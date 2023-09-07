Last updated on .From the section Scottish

University of Stirling tested Dundee United before losing 3-0 in last season's fourth round

BBC Scotland begins its live TV coverage from every round of this season's Scottish Cup with University of Stirling v Albion Rovers.

The first-round tie on Monday, 25 September kicks off at 19.05 BST.

It is a repeat of last season's third-round 1-0 victory for the students against hosts subsequently relegated from League 2 to the Lowland League.

The Coatbridge side are currently 13th, one point and one place above their cup hosts this time round.

Meanwhile, the BBC Scotland channel has announced the latest three Scottish Championship games to be broadcast live:

Friday, 20 October: Airdrieonians v Queen's Park

Friday, 3 November: Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Friday, 10 November: Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United