Craig Cathcart (left) has earned 72 Northern Ireland caps

Northern Ireland defender Craig Cathcart has joined Belgian top-flight club KV Kortrijk on a one-year contract following his release by Watford at the end of last season.

Cathcart, 34, previously had a loan spell at Royal Antwerp in Belgium in the 2007/8 season during his time at Manchester United.

The defender made 29 Watford appearances last season.

Cathcart is in the Northern Ireland squad for Thursday's game in Slovenia.

The 34-year-old, who has earned 72 Northern Ireland caps, did not make a competitive first-team appearances during his three years at Manchester United and signed for Blackpool in 2010 before beginning a nine-year stint at Watford in 2014.

Cathcart captained Northern Ireland during the Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland in March.