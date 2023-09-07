Craig Cathcart: Northern Ireland defender signs for Belgian club KV Kortrijk
Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland defender Craig Cathcart has joined Belgian top-flight club KV Kortrijk on a one-year contract following his release by Watford at the end of last season.
Cathcart, 34, previously had a loan spell at Royal Antwerp in Belgium in the 2007/8 season during his time at Manchester United.
The defender made 29 Watford appearances last season.
Cathcart is in the Northern Ireland squad for Thursday's game in Slovenia.
The 34-year-old, who has earned 72 Northern Ireland caps, did not make a competitive first-team appearances during his three years at Manchester United and signed for Blackpool in 2010 before beginning a nine-year stint at Watford in 2014.
Cathcart captained Northern Ireland during the Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland in March.